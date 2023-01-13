American Trucking Associations Unveils New Headquarters Office in Washington

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After leaving Washington in 1984, the American Trucking Associations is announcing that it has fully moved into its new D.C. headquarters building, within walking distance to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Capitol Hill.

"ATA's advocacy efforts are best served by being close to where decisions are made," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We're looking forward to welcoming our members and decision-makers to our new home and sharing the significant contributions our industry makes to every American each and every day."

In addition to hosting workspaces for nearly 150 of ATA's professional staff, the new office at 80 M Street SE features a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, multi-purpose conference area and a commercial-grade kitchen.

Visitors to ATA are welcomed by imagery representing the trucking industry including an actual truck in the 8th floor lobby donated by Ruan Transportation. A longtime ATA member and supporter of the Federation, ATA's Capitol Hill Office was previously named the Ruan Transportation Center in 1997 and the truck honors Ruan's legacy of support for the association.

A time-lapse video of the truck's assembly in the ATA lobby can be seen here.

"We are proud to have our truck as a centerpiece of the lobby to welcome people to ATA's headquarters," said ATA Chairman Dan Van Alstine, Ruan president and COO. "As our industry transports goods to every corner of the country, this truck is a visual representation of the critical role our industry plays, and the countless stories like Ruan's, that keep our economy moving every day."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

A truck from Ruan Transportation greets visitors to ATA's new Washington headquarters. (PRNewswire)

The main lobby of ATA's new office features a reception area with the trademark grills of some of the nation's most iconic truckmakers. (PRNewswire)

A wall of iconic truck grills is prominently displayed in the new lobby of ATA headquarters. (PRNewswire)

A stylized American flag display is the first thing visitors to ATA's new offices see when exiting the elevators. (PRNewswire)

ATA's new headquarters is the first mass timber construction project in the city of Washington, D.C. The exposed wood beams are seen here in the new employee lounge and cafeteria. (PRNewswire)

ATA's new office features a state-of-the-art studio that the association will broadcast interviews, webinars and other media events from. (PRNewswire)

The new ATA headquarters in Washington features a commercial-grade kitchen for use catering events and meetings in the associations' new space. (PRNewswire)

The American Trucking Associations has moved back into Washington, D.C., for the first time since 1984 with a new headquarters within walking distance of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Capitol Hill. (PRNewswire)

