Banyan Hills Technologies and Kiosk Information Systems release enhanced IoT monitoring platform with new inventory tracking features

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Hills Technologies and Kiosk Information Systems ("KIOSK") today announced the release of the newest set of inventory tracking features available in KNECT IoT, KIOSK's self-service infrastructure monitoring platform developed in partnership with Banyan Hills.

The new features will provide users of KNECT IoT with a flexible system for tracking the movement and counts of inventory. Current implementations of this new inventory system include:

A car rental company using the system to track vehicle keys dropped off and picked up after-hours via smart lockers

A self-storage company using the system to track inventory and sales of locks sold through vending machines

A convenience/recreational cart rental company using the system to track inventory of carts at retail self-service stands

In addition to the inventory tracking capabilities, the software monitors infrastructure for self-service machines, including hardware, software and network connections. If KNECT IoT detects a problem, it will send an alert and begin remediation steps that are programmed via an easy-to-use automation engine.

KNECT IoT is also able to perform remote actions such as rebooting a machine, querying a network for peripherals and even opening a smart locker.

Available to KIOSK customers via KIOSK's Support Service packages, KNECT IoT is a full service offering powered by CanopyTM, Banyan Hills Technologies' remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform. The two companies have worked together for several years, combining Canopy's ingenuity with KIOSK's expertise, to build a solution designed to improve operations and machine uptime for KIOSK customers in the self-service automation industry.

"I am proud of the partnership that we've built with KIOSK and the shared value that our work is bringing to our customers," said Steve Latham, CEO and founder of Banyan Hills Technologies. "This new set of features provides owners and operators of unattended self-service solutions with improved inventory tracking, benefitting their operations and removing the need to track inventory physically. Our collaboration with KIOSK continues to help the industry become more efficient."

KNECT IoT is available for many types of kiosks and other unattended retail units utilizing Android, Windows and Linux operating systems.

The KNECT IoT portal, powered by Canopy, provides users with an overview of their self-service network including key performance indicators (KPI's) tailored specifically for each customer's unique self-service deployment. For instance, error conditions such as low printer paper and malfunctioning bill dispensers trigger alerts that can be acted upon quickly to maximize the kiosk's uptime.

In addition, administrators can set up user roles and permissions to prevent or grant access to different parts of the platform.

"Supporting our customers by actively monitoring and streamlining work flow efforts across a fleet of automated self-service products enables KIOSK to maximize the functionality of dispersed infrastructure and ensure the integrity of our customer's business objectives," said Kim Kenney, CEO of KIOSK Information Systems. "KNECT IoT enhances KIOSK's vertically integrated self-service solution by providing a uniquely valuable layer to the entire product lifecycle, beyond design and manufacturing, through to deployment and implementation."

KOISK will be exhibiting its capabilities at Retail's Big Show, the National Retail Federation Expo, on January 15-17th, 2023 in New York. Stop by Booth #5502 to talk to one of our experts about KNECT IoT.

About Banyan Hills Technologies

Banyan Hills Technologies is an innovative software company founded in 2013. Canopy™ is Banyan's connectivity platform and the most advanced solution for monitoring and managing any network of connected endpoints like self-service kiosks, digital signs and on-premise control systems. For operators of large networks of unattended devices, Canopy helps enable automation, remote actions, enhanced security and improved data collection. Banyan's highly skilled team also helps customers design, launch, scale and secure successful connectivity implementations. Banyan's deep industry knowledge and strong capabilities in transaction management, communication protocols, payments and predictive analytics help companies realize the full potential of their technology strategies. For more information, please visit https://banyanhills.com/

About Kiosk Information Systems

KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With nearly 30 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

