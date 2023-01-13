Farmers Insurance® Responds to Major Storm System and Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia

Farmers Insurance® Responds to Major Storm System and Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a major storm system that swept across the southern United States with multiple tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers with claims.

Customers in the area who have sustained damage as a result of the storm can file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

