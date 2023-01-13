Ken Abramowitz' Thought of the Week: Finally, DIA'S China Directive

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2022, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) announced the creation of a "China mission group. Its spokesman said: "We created a box and called it China. It shows our long-term commitment to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the potential fight against China." It's about time!

Establishing the 'China mission group' now complements the Defense Department publication of the 2022 National Security Strategy, which identifies China "as the only competitor with the intent and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order". The DIA has de-emphasized radical Islamist terror organizations.

To further improve the effectiveness of this new Indo-Pacific and China strategy, we at Save the West offer a few suggestions:

1) The new 'Chinese box' should include all China's allies and enablers.

2) The 'China mission group' should study the best methods of warfare, including physical, cultural, economic, financial, legal, and cyber/space, to use against China.

3) This group should also monitor China's cooperation and coordination with other totalitarian regimes, which we define as 'Red' , including Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.

4) The Defense Department (DOD) should set up three additional mission groups: One for radical Islamist terrorists ('Green'), to include Islamist countries such as Iran, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The second group ('Blue') applies to international organizations such as the U.N., the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and other globalist groups. The third group, made of international drug cartels and transnational organized crime ('Brown'), includes elements of the three previous groups. All these groups should be studied and monitored by all U.S. intelligence agencies, not only the DOD.

5) To succeed in these missions, U.S. intelligence agencies should be rigorously vetted to eliminate foreign penetration and influence.

6) All of the 'mission groups' that monitor the Reds, the Greens, the Blues, and the Browns must report to a central command team of the agencies involved to assess the working inter-relationships between each enemy or frenemy.

The U.S. Defense agencies are off to a good start, although 73 years late. Let's hope they can catch up!

