CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Daktronics Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics") (NASDAQ: DAKT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Daktronics, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Daktronics includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 21, 2023

Aggrieved Daktronics investors only have until February 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

