Dermody Properties Adds an Experienced Team in Atlanta to Spearhead Southeast Region Acquisition and Development

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate acquisition, development and investment management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the addition of five new logistics real estate experts to lead the Southeast Region office.

Wes Hardy has joined the company as Southeast Region Partner, managing the day-to-day operations of the region. He is responsible for the sourcing and execution of acquisition, development and redevelopment opportunities throughout the Southeast U.S., with a focus on Atlanta and several other key Southeast logistics markets. In this role, Hardy also manages the existing portfolio through asset management and customer relations for the region. Previously Senior Vice President of the Southeast Region at Duke Realty, Hardy was at the helm of all real estate operations of Duke Realty's 26 million-square-foot portfolio in the Atlanta, Savannah and Nashville markets. During his 20-year career with the company, Hardy held various roles in finance, leasing, development and asset management.

"I am excited about this opportunity to work with the talented and experienced team at Dermody Properties," said Hardy. "The growing Southeast region of the country will provide great opportunities for new acquisitions and developments, and our team looks forward to creating well-positioned logistics real estate for our customers."

As the company continues to source strategic opportunities for acquisition and development, Eric Hendrickson, Joe Grant and David Sprinkle have joined Dermody Properties as Vice Presidents of Development. In this role, they each provide due diligence, design, budget and construction oversight for acquisitions, redevelopment, speculative development and build-to-suit projects.

Hendrickson was previously Director of Preconstruction at Duke Realty, where he was a part of approximately 7.5 million square feet of industrial property development.

Grant previously served 11 years at Duke Realty as Director of Preconstruction and Construction Project Executive. Throughout his career, he has overseen development, preconstruction, and construction of industrial property warehouse/distribution facilities and infrastructure projects totaling more than 12 million square feet for key clients including Amazon, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, and Armada.

Sprinkle worked as Development Services Manager for Duke Realty's Atlanta, Savannah, and Nashville markets, where he was responsible for all due diligence and entitlement efforts related to site development and land acquisitions/dispositions.

Bonnie Catanach has joined Dermody Properties as an Administrative Assistant, supporting the team in all facets of the Southeast Region office operations. She was previously at Duke Realty for 16 years, serving in a variety of support roles for the development and construction teams in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the U.S.

"The addition of Wes, Eric, Joe, David and Bonnie to Dermody Properties will drive growth in this important region," said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., CEO and President of Dermody Properties. "These professionals have a proven track record of success and we are very pleased to have them join our team."

