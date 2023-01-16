Republic Services Hosts Multi-City Day of Service and Charitable Campaign in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Volunteer events and donations in Chicago, Detroit and Memphis

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage service and support its communities, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) hosted a multi-city volunteerism and giving campaign to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The company organized employee volunteer events in Chicago, Detroit and Memphis, three cities where Dr. King spoke during the civil rights movement, and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation supported the events by contributing $100,000 to partner organizations.

"Putting sustainability in action means supporting the communities where Republic Services' customers and employees live and work, and aligning these volunteer events with Martin Luther King Jr. Day make it even more meaningful for our team members. By partnering with these proven local organizations, we're able to strengthen our impact and build relationships that will benefit communities for the long-term."

- Elena Goodhall, Director of Charitable Giving, Republic Services

In Detroit, Republic volunteers participated in three days of service to benefit children in the Wayne County foster care system of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Working through Together We Rise, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation purchased $30,000 of items that company volunteers assembled into kits based on recipients' ages. Younger children received custom decorated duffle bags filled with a hygiene kit, blanket, creative activity materials and a teddy bear. Middle school students received backpacks with school essentials, and older students received backpacks with tech/college readiness essentials.

"Providing resources to children who are temporarily in foster care while we work with their families to make reunification safe is critically important to MDHHS. We value partners like Republic Services who help us meet the needs of children and families."

- Lynette Wright, Child Welfare Director, Wayne County

In Chicago, Republic Services volunteers partnered with Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago to revitalize the Ada S. McKinley Aztlan Community Industries Center, which provides day programs for adults with developmental disabilities. The center offers a variety of personalized opportunities, including community integration activities, daily living skills training, job readiness skills, as well as an array of recreational and educational activities. Republic volunteers assisted with landscape work, patching and painting of interior spaces and helped carpenters with the construction of custom exterior furniture.

In addition to the day of community service, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation donated $35,000 to Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago.

"We are so appreciative of our partnership with Republic Services, whose ongoing community revitalization efforts are making a difference in Chicago's most underserved communities. With the Foundation's funding and assistance, we plan to make repairs and improvements to Ada S. McKinley Aztlan Community Industries, a social service organization whose mission is to empower, educate and employ people to change lives and strengthen communities. We are especially grateful to be partners with the Foundation, whose investment in communities is making a lasting impact on the quality of life of its residents."

- Wanda Ramirez, CEO, Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago

In Memphis, Tenn., Republic Services volunteers partnered with Memphis City Beautiful to complete community beautification projects and litter clean ups throughout various neighborhoods in the Memphis area.

The day of community service was in addition to a $35,000 donation to Memphis City Beautiful from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation.

"Memphis City Beautiful is a small agency; therefore, the Republic Services Community Grants of this kind are pivotal to our operation. Private support helps us strengthen our programs and initiatives focusing on litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification. Additionally, it allows us to enhance our educational programming and community-accessible resources which advances our mission and efforts to inspire individuals and groups to take greater responsibility for their environment."

- David Burgess, Program Coordinator, Memphis City Beautiful

