Aurora Institute Webinar to Explore an Introduction to Competency-Based Education

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTUAL – On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 PM EST, the Aurora Institute will host a webinar laying out an introduction to competency-based education. The session will explore what competency-based education (CBE) is, how CBE culture, pedagogy, and structure can center students and equity, and what policies and practices are needed to enable a shift to CBE systems. The Aurora Institute will be joined by educators and students to examine what CBE looks like in practice in schools and discuss professional learning resources for transitioning to a competency-based approach. This webinar is free to attend.

What: An Introduction to K-12 Competency-based Education (CompetencyWorks)

Who:

Speakers include:

Laurie Gagnon, Competency Works Program Director, The Aurora Institute





Travis Lape , Innovative Programs Director, Harrisburg School District, South Dakota





TBD – Students

When: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Where: Zoom; Register Here

About the Aurora Institute

The Aurora Institute's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning through its work in policy advocacy, research, field-building, and convening. With a national and global view of education innovation, we work on systems change in K-12 education, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change to yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world in which all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society.

