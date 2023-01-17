FGI INDUSTRIES TO SHOWCASE ITS LARGEST BOOTH EVER AT KBIS 2023 IN LAS VEGAS

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, is proud to announce that it will be participating in KBIS 2023, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 31 to February 2, 2023.

With over 2,000 square feet, the FGI Booth (N409) at KBIS 2023 will feature its industry-leading branded products including JETCOAT® Shower Wall Systems, CRAFT + MAIN® Bath Furniture and Shower Systems, AVENUE™ Luxury Bath, CONTRAC® Sanitaryware, and COVERED BRIDGE CABINETRY® Custom Kitchen Cabinets.

"Product innovation and new brand development are critical to our strategy at FGI, and we made significant progress against these objectives in 2022 with the continued expansion of our emerging shower systems and custom kitchen cabinetry businesses and the launch of our new North American brand, CRAFT + MAIN®," stated David Bruce, President and Chief Executive Officer of FGI. "KBIS is the premier kitchen and bath design event for our industry, so we are excited to be hosting our largest ever booth at the event where we will be showcasing our portfolio of innovative, high-quality kitchen and bath products".

ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES

FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.

