InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective U-Turn Signal for Vehicles (DAL-270)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a retired fireman/paramedic and have responded to countless accidents at intersections involving vehicles being rear-ended while making unexpected U-turns. I thought there should be a simple way to signal when making a U-turn," said an inventor, from Allen, Texas, "so I invented the U-TURN SIGNAL. My design would offer a clear indication of a driver's intentions."

The invention provides an effective way to alert other motorists of an impending U-turn. In doing so, it increases communication and safety. As a result, it could help to prevent collisions at intersections. It also reduces stress when waiting to make a legal U-turn. The invention features a distinctive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

