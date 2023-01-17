Olympic Games Paris 2024 Official Hospitality Program Now Open to the General Public

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris 2024 and On Location – the official and exclusive Hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games – today launched a dedicated global e-commerce platform offering customizable Olympic Games Hospitality to the general public for the first time ever.

Fans across the globe can now access official Paris 2024 Hospitality packages at a consistent price no matter where they are, with packages including guaranteed tickets to sporting sessions and a wide array of additional options including hotels, transport, and unique hospitality experiences in the competition venues or in the heart of the city.

The sale of Hospitality packages for the Olympic Games has never before been centralized via a single Hospitality provider. This groundbreaking model ensures a secure and more accessible way for spectators to experience the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Fans will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of Hospitality experiences on the official online platform, where they can personalize their trip by selecting the length of their stay, their accommodation preferences, and immersive experiences to enjoy Parisian and French culture according to their interests (categorized as History & Culture, Food & Wine, Fashion & Style, Modern Paris, Family-Friendly, or Active & Wellness).

With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only risk-free way to secure attendance to the Games as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, said: "We are delighted to launch, together with On Location, the first ever global e-commerce platform offering hospitality for the Olympic Games that will be accessible to all budgets. Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world's most beautiful cities. A celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River. Our "Games Wide Open" concept is reflected through this innovative platform, which will open up hospitality to members of the public, allowing them to make their once-in-a-lifetime experience even more special."

Paul Caine, President of On Location, said: "We believe that attending the Olympic Games should be an experience of a lifetime and, together with Paris 2024 and the IOC, we have worked to develop a newly elevated and innovative Hospitality offering that has guaranteed tickets to attend the sport of your choice. We have something for everyone for whatever their hearts desire. We couldn't be more excited to bring unforgettable Hospitality experiences for fans and their loved ones to The City of Light."

Created to ensure the best Olympic Games Paris 2024 experience, the Hospitality packages offer guests around the world the chance to watch, engage, and embrace the thrill of the Olympic Games. They can enjoy an extraordinary suite of Hospitality experiences in private or shared spaces, each having a different level of premium Hospitality service.

Across the Hospitality packages, prices are accessible so that fans of all sports and from all nations can enjoy the unique Olympic atmosphere. For example:

Entry priced packages (Olympic Games ticket included) will start below €100 including VAT

Half of the Olympic sports have a Hospitality offer (including ticket) at less than €175 per person including VAT

Half of Clubhouse 24 packages are under €285 including VAT

The Official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is built on three key pillars and serves the general public, corporate entities, and official stakeholders.

CLUBHOUSE 24 : Visitors to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that choose the affordable Hospitality in The City packages will be invited to share in the emotions and excitement of this ground-breaking concept offer, developed especially for Paris 2024. Clubhouse 24 is a centralized Hospitality and entertainment zone located in the heart and the center of Paris at the iconic Palais de Tokyo with easy access on foot or via public transportation to 15 competition venues.



- Fans can enjoy a host of food and beverage at the Parisian-inspired food market, and entertainment options, including the Clubhouse 24 main stage, featuring live music performances, sports demonstrations, interactive activities, family fun, special fans appearances and much more.





ON SITE HOSPITALITY : The highest-quality, in-venue Hospitality experiences delivered within official competition venues in private or shared lounges or a private box with access to four levels of service.



- Gold : An elevated Olympic Games experience with continued access (before, during, and after the event) to premium service and Hospitality in exclusive in-venue lounges, with the best views and seating at the Games.

- Silver : Fans can watch the Olympic Games action in style with access to in-venue lounges located within the iconic event locations in and around Paris and prime views and seating at the Games.

- Bronze : Visitors can relax in comfort pre-event with access to in-venue lounges located within the iconic event locations perimeter, with excellent views and seating at the Games.

- Private Boxes: A private environment featuring dedicated offerings and exclusive access to a private box and before, during, and after the sporting session.





TRAVEL PACKAGES: To suit all needs, depending on the length of stay and interests, combining one or more tickets for the Games with a full range of services to enrich and complete the stay in Paris .



- Discover 2024: Designed for Olympic Games enthusiasts, our Discover 2024 Packages are for shorter stays, and include event tickets, hotel accommodations, and transportation.

- Explore 2024: For those looking to experience more of Paris , Explore 2024 Packages include everything in the Discover 2024 Package, as well as a tailor-made tour of the City of Light, a City Pass to Paris's top attractions, and access to our exclusive Salon 24 Hospitality space in central Paris .

- Custom packages: Custom packages will give the opportunity to bundle Olympic Games tickets, product elements, and program management services for a fully flexible, tailor-made solution.

In addition to those official Paris 2024 Hospitality products, the official Hospitality provider On Location can offer bespoke services to guests for end-to-end customized solutions.

For the first time ever, 90% of Olympic sports are available with a Hospitality offer, whether on competition sites or in the heart of the city. The Paris 2024 packages, provided by On Location follow the "Games for All" and "Games Wide Open" approach. The Hospitality offers cover a wide range of prices and mirrors multiple levels of services aimed at addressing all expectations and audiences, to make Paris 2024 the one of the most accessible editions of Olympic history.

Consumers and general sports fans should visit the dedicated Hospitality e-commerce platform to discover a range of packages being offered: https://hospitalitytravelpackages.paris2024.org.

For large group orders (from 11 people) and corporate enquiries, please visit the Hospitality B2B booking platform to discuss packages tailored to specific requirements and preferences https://corporateHospitality.paris2024.org.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, @Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

Official Sub-Distributors Network

To support the delivery of its global sales and servicing strategy, On Location has established a global network of Sub-Distributors who have extensive knowledge of local markets and expertise in the marketing of Hospitality products. This network will ensure that as many guests as possible have the chance to attend the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for a once-in-a-lifetime Hospitality experience. The Official Sub-Distributor Network will create unique packages built around the Official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program, customized with additional services that are tailored to the needs and nuances of each local market.

All Official Sub-Distributors have agreed to a consistent set of rules regarding:

The pricing and customization of their packages to promote.

The marketing of fair and consistent Paris 2024 Olympic Hospitality products worldwide.

Paris 2024 through its dedicated official ticketing platform ( Appointed Sub-Distributors will not offer stand-alone ticket sales as these are exclusively sold by2024 through its dedicated official ticketing platform ( https://tickets.paris2024.org/

An overview of territories where Official Sub-Distributors have been appointed can be found on On Location website at the following link, https://olympics.onlocationexp.com/paris2024/

About On Location

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class Hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates several unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport, and entertainment company.

