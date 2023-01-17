THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP'S NICOLE HOEKSMA GORDON AND MARGARET SOHAGI SELECTED AS SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced that Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon have once again been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list as "Top Rated Environmental Attorneys."

Gordon, a recipient of this recognition since 2021, advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

Gordon, a former Chair of the Executive Committee of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association and current Co-Chair of the annual CLE CEQA Conference, is at the forefront of the environmental law issues with which public agencies must grapple. An experienced litigator, Gordon is also a frequent lecturer on environmental matters at various public and private workshops, including courses and conferences sponsored by UCLA, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), the Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP), and the American Planning Association (APA).

Sohagi, a recipient of this recognition since 2005, has practiced for the last 30 years focusing on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), climate change and housing. . Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, both Gordon and Sohagi have the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Their land use and environmental law expertise, and ability to keep public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, is also demonstrated through frequent planning and legal conference presentations, extensive UCLA and USC teaching experience, and publications such as the Solano Press book Exactions and Impact Fees in California. Sohagi's prior career as a city planner gives her invaluable insight into the intricacies of complex project development and review.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

