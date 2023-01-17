Truckstop Helps Raise Awareness for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Company continues to raise awareness of human trafficking during the month of January through continued support of Truckers Against Trafficking nonprofit organization

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Truckstop is making a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization that helps to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raise awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about how to identify and prevent this crime. Truckers Against Trafficking publishes and distributes educational and training materials for the trucking, bus and energy industries. The organization also partners with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking, while also leveraging the resources of their partners to combat the crime of human trafficking.

In addition to donating, Truckstop is committed to raising awareness for this noble cause. For more ways to get involved and/or to donate, please visit Truckers Against Trafficking.

"We're grateful for the support of Truckstop," said Laura Cyrus, senior director of Industry Training and Outreach at Truckers Against Trafficking. "They are not only financially supporting and partnering with us in this effort, but they are using their platform to help spread the word and encourage others in their network to get involved. The trucking industry has proven to be a leader in this fight, and while we have seen incredible success in getting people trained to recognize and report human trafficking, we need to continue to share this life-saving message with everyone in the industry. It is going to take everyone — truck drivers, corporate employees, regular members of the public, etc.— getting involved and being vigilant and invested to see the scourge of human trafficking end."

"Truckstop is proud to support Truckers Against Trafficking, an organization that we have supported for many years, both as a corporation and through individual employee contributions," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Human trafficking is a crisis that impacts the transportation community at large, and this organization has helped raise awareness by training nearly 1.5 million people to identify the signs of human trafficking. We have no doubt our donation will continue to help this especially worthy cause."

About Truckers Against Trafficking

Truckers Against Trafficking is a 501c3 organization, whose mission is to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to fight human trafficking as part of their everyday jobs. For more information, visit http://www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

