Direct Digital Holdings Appoints Misty Locke, Former Global Chief Marketing Officer for Dentsu Media, to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced advertising industry pioneer Misty Locke is joining its Board of Directors. Locke, an award-winning marketer, brings more than 20 years of experience in digital, performance and brand marketing. Her appointment was effective January 16, 2023.

Locke joins the Direct Digital Holdings Board of Directors following a successful tenure as Chief Marketing Officer for industry leader Dentsu Media. Prior to that, Locke served in several senior executive positions for iProspect, including President of iProspect Americas, Global Chief Client Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer. Locke transformed iProspect, a company that she helped grow through a merger in 2008 with her company, Range Online Media, from an SEO brand into the largest and most innovative digital media and performance agency in the world scaled across more than 90 markets with more than 8,000 media and performance specialists.

In her career, Locke has worked with some of the world's most iconic brands, including General Motors, Adidas, NIKE, The GAP Brands, Microsoft, Estée Lauder Companies, Accor Hotels, Burberry, Heineken and Kering. She also received the e-Microsoft Bing "Lifetime Achievement" award, for her contribution to the digital advertising industry, and Fast Company listed her on its list of "25 Top Women Business Builders."

"Direct Digital Holdings is very pleased to welcome Misty to our Board of Directors," said Mark D. Walker, Direct Digital Holdings Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Misty brings a tremendous amount of industry insight and expertise to our company and will be a valuable asset for the senior leadership team and our strategic decision-making. Direct Digital Holdings is a pioneering force in the programmatic ad industry, and with Misty's contributions, along with the dynamic leadership and breadth of experience offered by my fellow directors Tonie Leatherberry, Keith Smith and Richard Cohen, I am pleased with our fortified Board of Directors. Such bench strength will enable Direct Digital Holdings to continue to lead with a dynamic and inclusive approach, come up with innovative solutions for brands of all sizes and use advanced technology solutions for our tailored digital strategies."

"Direct Digital Holdings has seen strong and resilient growth in a time where the industry overall is facing significant disruption and headwinds," added Locke. "I look forward to supporting the company's continued expansion and joining a pioneering team delivering leading digital advertising solutions for clients and especially those in multicultural communities."

Her appointment to the Direct Digital Holdings Board of Directors comes less than a year after the Company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. She joins other outside board members, including Ms. Leatherberry and Mr. Cohen.

Locke graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's Degree in Corporate Communications.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 90,000 clients monthly, generating over 100 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. Direct Digital Holdings is the ninth black-owned company to go public in the U.S and was named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

