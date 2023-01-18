Oncopeptides Chief Financial Officer Holger Lembrer takes office today

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ.) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on commercialization, research, and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that Holger Lembrer, who recently was appointed Chief Financial Officer, CFO, takes the office on January 18.

"I am very pleased that Holger Lembrer assumes his position today, and really look forward to working together with him," says Monica Shaw, CEO of Oncopeptides. "His combined expertise from leading financial roles, in a highly recognized, publicly traded, international Company, will be a great asset for Oncopeptides and its Leadership Team."

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on commercialization, research, and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation. Melflufen has been granted accelerated approval in the US under the trade name Pepaxto®. The drug is currently not marketed in the US. On December 7, 2022, the FDA recommended that the Company voluntarily withdraw the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.

Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its proprietary technology platforms and is listed on the Small Cap segment on NASDAQ Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com.

