Tenderly Adds Cronos to Its Growing List of Supported Networks, Expanding Support for Smart Contract Developers to Build Dapps

New integration enables Web3 developers to streamline and optimize dapp development on Cronos by using the all-in-one Tenderly development platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenderly , creators of an industry-leading Web3 development platform, and Cronos, a decentralized, open-source, energy-efficient public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees, today announced the integration between Tenderly and Cronos as well as its testnet.

Tenderly All-in-One Web3 Development Platform (PRNewswire)

Cronos is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer-1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK – an open-source framework for building multi-asset public Proof-of-Stake as well as permissioned Proof-of-Authority blockchains. It is the first Cosmos chain that Tenderly has added to its list of more than 20 EVM-compatible networks.

As an all-in-one Web3 development platform, Tenderly helps blockchain engineers accelerate development by combining essential tooling with observability and blockchain infrastructure. The platform guides Web3 engineers through every aspect of development, including smart contract debugging, testing, deployment, and monitoring.

Reliable Dapp Development Across Multiple Blockchains

"Tenderly integration with Cronos allows us to bring the value of a fully integrated all-in-one development platform to Web3 developers in the Cronos ecosystem. With the Tenderly development platform and Cronos' foundational infrastructures, developers now have the essential tooling to help them accelerate smart contract development." – Andrej Bencic, CEO and Co-Founder of Tenderly.

The Tenderly-Cronos integration also allows developers on the Cronos platform to maximize the benefits that the chain offers, including low transaction fees, fast transaction finality, and high throughput.

Through the integration, Web3 developers focused on next generation GameFi or other DeFi dapps will gain access to comprehensive tooling needed to build secure and user-friendly dapps. They also have an opportunity to grow user bases by extending their reach into the Cosmos ecosystem.

With Cronos and Tenderly's support, Web3 developers can further optimize their dapp development on Cronos with essential tooling, ensure smart contract correctness, and minimize production issues. Web3 developers can also use Tenderly's observability stack and infrastructure building blocks to automate workflows while simultaneously offering a better UX experience in their Cronos chain dapps.

"Through our partnership with Tenderly, we look forward to providing Web3 developers with the infrastructure and by extension, the confidence to build a diversified range of Cronos-powered dapps. We're excited to expand the possibilities for these developers, extending their reach within the Cosmos ecosystem and as a result, enhancing the efforts of the Cronos chain in onboarding the next billion users to Web3 and DeFi." – Ken Timsit, Head of Cronos Chain and Cronos Labs.

As a result of this integration, Web3 developers using the Tenderly platform can now enjoy the following benefits of the Cronos chain:

EVM-compatibility : Cronos is powered by Ethermint, enabling developers to continue using Solidity to build on the chain. Developers can also port dapps from Ethereum and other EVM-compatible networks quickly and easily.

High security : Powered by the Tendermint consensus engine, which is a Byzantine-Fault Tolerant (BFT) protocol, Cronos offers a high level of security to Web3 developers. The chain can mitigate malicious behavior as well as allow a third of its nodes to fail.

Interoperability: Cronos supports the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, an open-source protocol used to relay messages between independent distributed ledgers, linking one blockchain to another. This allows Cronos to easily communicate with other IBC-enabled chains in the Cosmos ecosystem, offering developers multi-chain functionalities.

Support for GameFi dapps: The Cronos chain offers extensive support for the development of GameFi applications, equipping Web3 developers with a range of Cronos Play tools and services so they can easily build gaming dapps. The Cronos chain offers extensive support for the development of GameFi applications, equipping Web3 developers with a range of tools and services so they can easily build gaming dapps.

Learn more about the Tenderly platform here .

About Tenderly

Tenderly is an all-in-one Web3 development platform for building, testing, monitoring, and operating smart contracts from inception to mass adoption. It provides Web3 developers with superior development experience by combining essential tooling with observability and infrastructure building blocks. Tenderly allows smart contract developers to accelerate their process, improve team velocity, and build better and more reliable products faster. Founded in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2018, the company has a multi-continent presence, including an office in San Francisco. Tenderly is funded by Spark Capital, Accel, PointNine Capital, Abstract Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uniswap Labs, Daedalus, and angel investors. For more information, visit www.tenderly.co , the Tenderly blog, Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Cronos chain:

Cronos (cronos.org) is the first EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK, supported by Crypto.com, Crypto.org and more than 400 app developers and partners.

Cronos is building an open ecosystem where developers can create their own DeFi and GameFi applications, targeting a base of 70+ million users globally. In June 2022, Cronos Labs launched a $100M Accelerator program to help developers build new projects and the future of Web3 within the Cronos ecosystem.

When developers build on Cronos, they can leverage all Ethereum developer tools (i.e. Solidity, Truffle, Hardhat, OpenZeppelin, Web3.js, ethers.js, ChainSafe Gaming SDK); leading crypto wallets (i.e. MetaMask, Crypto.com Defi Wallet, Trust Wallet); wrapped versions of the world's top 50 cryptocurrencies; Cronos Play , a suite of developer tools for Unity, C++ and Unreal engine; inter-blockchain communication (IBC) cross-chain connectivity to Cosmos chains; and a rich ecosystem of composable DeFi and GameFi dapps.

