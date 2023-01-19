Astellas Receives SBTi Approval for Revised Science-Based Climate Goals to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*1 has validated and approved its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. The targets, as a science-based initiative, have been approved towards achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius and well-below 2 degrees Celsius targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Astellas has set "Deepen our engagement in sustainability" as one of the strategic goals in its Corporate Strategic Plan 2021. The reduction of environmental burden is Astellas' priority themes within sustainability.

"For society and Astellas to continue to grow sustainably, we recognize that we need to be conscious of the issues affecting our planet and climate change," said Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO, Astellas. "Climate change is one of our key issues to address. SBTi certification represents significant progress on environmental sustainability for us under our Corporate Strategic Plan 2021, and we are determined to achieve these goals."

Astellas' revised targets are as follows:

Astellas commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2*2 GHG emissions by 63% by FY2030 from the FY2015 base year. <1.5 degrees Celsius target>

Astellas continues to further promote sustainability activities and expand information disclosure under its basic policy, which is to improve the sustainability of both the global society and Astellas while keeping ESG [environmental (E), social (S), governance (G)] in mind.

*1 Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

*2 Scope: Range of calculation of GHG emissions

Scope 1: Direct emissions of GHG from fuels used in-house

Scope 2: Indirect emissions of GHG from consumption of purchased electricity

Scope 3: Emissions of GHG in the supply chain of business activities, such as raw materials procurement and product use

