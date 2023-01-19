KEYCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $356 MILLION, OR $.38 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Results reflect provision for credit losses of $265 million, which exceeded net charge-offs by $224 million, or $.20 per share

Loan and deposit growth across commercial and consumer businesses

Solid credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 14 basis points

Annual positive operating leverage for the ninth time in the last ten years

CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compared to $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $601 million, or $.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Our fourth quarter results marked a solid finish to another successful year for Key. We continued to leverage our distinctive business model to add clients and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses. Additionally, we are seeing substantial traction from recent investments we have made in niche businesses, digital, analytics, and importantly, our teammates.

The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remained strong with net charge-offs to average loans near historically low levels. Our results include a significant build in our allowance for credit losses, primarily reflecting a change in our economic outlook.

Looking forward, we will continue to unlock the value of our differentiated business model by delivering revenue growth while maintaining our expense discipline. We are focused on creating additional capacity to make investments in our targeted scale strategy and in businesses and capabilities that will propel future growth.

I am very proud of all we accomplished this year. I want to thank our teammates for their dedication and commitment to serving our clients, our communities, and our shareholders, while growing our business.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 4Q22 vs.



4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 356 $ 513 $ 601

(30.6) % (40.8) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution .38 .55 .64

(30.9) (40.6) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 18.07 % 21.19 % 18.69 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .83 1.14 1.34

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.1 9.1 9.5

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 11.79 $ 11.62 $ 16.76

1.5 (29.7) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.73 % 2.74 % 2.44 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) December 31, 2022 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,227 $ 1,203 $ 1,038

2.0 % 18.2 % Noninterest income 671 683 909

(1.8) (26.2) Total revenue $ 1,898 $ 1,886 $ 1,947

.6 % (2.5) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.73%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $189 million and the net interest margin increased by 29 basis points. Net interest income and net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $24 million, while the net interest margin decreased by one basis point. Both net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of strong loan growth and higher interest rates, offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs, and a shift in funding mix.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Trust and investment services income $ 126 $ 127 $ 135

(.8) % (6.7) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 172 154 323

11.7 (46.7) Service charges on deposit accounts 71 92 90

(22.8) (21.1) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 19 37

26.3 (35.1) Corporate services income 89 96 76

(7.3) 17.1 Cards and payments income 85 91 86

(6.6) (1.2) Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 33 34

— (2.9) Consumer mortgage income 9 14 25

(35.7) (64.0) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 42 44 48

(4.5) (12.5) Other income 20 13 55

53.8 (63.6) Total noninterest income $ 671 $ 683 $ 909

(1.8) % (26.2) %















Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $238 million. The decrease was largely driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $151 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Other income decreased $35 million as a result of market-related gains in the year-ago period. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $19 million, primarily reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees. The decline also reflected lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment. Additionally, consumer mortgage income decreased $16 million, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins, while operating lease income decreased $13 million, reflecting a continued decline in operating lease balances. Trust and investment services income decreased $9 million, primarily reflecting the decline in the equity markets. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in corporate services income of $13 million, primarily reflecting higher derivatives income.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $12 million. The decline was driven partly by service charges on deposit accounts, which decreased $21 million, primarily reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees. It was also driven by corporate services income, which decreased $7 million, primarily reflecting a valuation adjustment benefit in the prior quarter. Partially offsetting the decline was an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees of $18 million due to seasonality.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Personnel expense $ 674 $ 655 $ 674

2.9 % - % Nonpersonnel expense 482 451 496

6.9 (2.8) Total noninterest expense $ 1,156 $ 1,106 $ 1,170

4.5 % (1.2) %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $14 million from the year-ago period. The decline was driven by a decrease of $14 million in nonpersonnel expense reflecting lower professional fees and operating lease expenses, down $10 million and $9 million, respectively. Personnel expense remained flat compared to the year-ago period, reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits, offset by lower incentive and stock based compensation.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $50 million. The increase was primarily driven by nonpersonnel expense, which increased $31 million, reflecting a $17 million increase in other expense related primarily to a pension settlement charge and a $13 million increase in professional fees. Personnel expense was also up $19 million, reflecting lower deferred costs from slower loan originations.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 58,212 $ 56,151 $ 49,510

3.7 % 17.6 % Other commercial loans 22,720 22,200 19,743

2.3 15.1 Total consumer loans 36,770 36,067 30,144

1.9 22.0 Total loans $ 117,702 $ 114,418 $ 99,397

2.9 % 18.4 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $171 million, $162 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Average loans were $117.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $11.7 billion, reflecting core commercial and industrial loan growth and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans, which mitigated the impact of a $2.2 billion decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $6.6 billion, largely driven by Key's consumer mortgage business and student loan originations from Laurel Road.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $3.3 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.6 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $703 million, driven by Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Non-time deposits $ 139,558 $ 140,169 $ 146,979

(.4) % (5.0) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,351 1,347 1,793

.3 (24.7) Other time deposits 4,757 2,713 2,233

75.3 113.0 Total deposits $ 145,666 $ 144,229 $ 151,005

1.0 % (3.5) %













Cost of total deposits .51 % .16 % .04 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $145.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances and retail balances.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, average deposits increased by $1.4 billion, reflecting higher commercial balances, and a shift in mix from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing balances, partly offset by declines in retail balances.





ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 41 $ 43 $ 19

(4.7) % 115.8 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .14 % .15 % .08 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 387 $ 390 $ 454

(.8) (14.8) Nonperforming assets at period end 420 419 489

.2 (14.1) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,337 1,144 1,061

16.9 26.0 Allowance for credit losses 1,562 1,338 1,221

16.7 27.9 Provision for credit losses 265 109 4

143.1 N/M













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 345 % 293 % 234 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 404 343 269

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $265 million, compared to $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and provision of $109 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods primarily reflects the change in the economic outlook as well as growth in loans.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $41 million, or 0.14% of average total loans. These results compare to $19 million, or 0.08%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $43 million, or 0.15%, for the third quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.6 billion, or 1.31% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021, and 1.15% at September 30, 2022.

At December 31, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $387 million, which represented 0.32% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.45% at December 31, 2021, and 0.34% at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022, totaled $420 million, and represented 0.35% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.48% at December 31, 2021, and 0.36% at September 30, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2022.

Capital Ratios















12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.6 10.7 10.8 Total risk-based capital (a) 12.8 12.7 12.5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.4 4.3 6.9 Leverage (a) 8.9 8.9 8.5









(a) December 31, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio increased ten basis points to 4.4% at December 31, 2022.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 4Q22 vs.



4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 932,938 932,643 930,544

— % .3 % Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans (2) (3) (2,482)

(33.3) (99.9) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 389 298 788

30.5 (50.6)

Shares outstanding at end of period 933,325 932,938 928,850

— % .5 %

















During the fourth quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share, representing a 5% increase from the prior quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, the KeyCorp Board of Directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.



4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 900 $ 891 $ 839

1.0 % 7.3 % Commercial Bank 928 889 1,027

4.4 (9.6) Other (a) 70 106 81

(34.0) (13.6)

Total $ 1,898 $ 1,886 $ 1,947

.6 % (2.5) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 73 $ 142 $ 161

(48.6) % (54.7) % Commercial Bank 250 295 448

(15.3) (44.2) Other (a) 71 103 18

(31.1) 294.4

Total $ 394 $ 540 $ 627

(27.0) % (37.2) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 674 $ 632 $ 570

6.6 % 18.2 % Noninterest income 226 259 269

(12.7) (16.0) Total revenue (TE) 900 891 839

1.0 7.3 Provision for credit losses 105 37 14

183.8 650.0 Noninterest expense 699 667 613

4.8 14.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 96 187 212

(48.7) (54.7) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 23 45 51

(48.9) (54.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 73 $ 142 $ 161

(48.6) % (54.7) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 43,149 $ 42,568 $ 37,841

1.4 % 14.0 % Total assets 46,214 45,638 41,072

1.3 12.5 Deposits 87,243 90,044 90,385

(3.1) (3.5)













Assets under management at period end $ 51,282 $ 47,846 $ 55,806

7.2 % (8.1) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 97 $ 99 $ 107

(2.0) % (9.3) % Service charges on deposit accounts 40 56 55

(28.6) (27.3) Cards and payments income 62 64 64

(3.1) (3.1) Consumer mortgage income 9 13 26

(30.8) (65.4) Other noninterest income 18 27 17

(33.3) 5.9 Total noninterest income $ 226 $ 259 $ 269

(12.7) % (16.0) %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 54,650 $ 56,696 $ 57,242

(3.6) % (4.5) % Savings deposits 7,439 7,556 6,951

(1.5) 7.0 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,227 1,238 1,669

(.9) (26.5) Other time deposits 1,763 1,838 2,228

(4.1) (20.9) Noninterest-bearing deposits 22,164 22,716 22,295

(2.4) (.6) Total deposits $ 87,243 $ 90,044 $ 90,385

(3.1) % (3.5) %













Other data











Branches 972 976 999





Automated teller machines 1,265 1,270 1,317





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $73 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $161 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $104 million , or 18.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by higher earning assets and interest rates

Average loans and leases increased $5.3 billion , or 14.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, partly offset by a decline in home equity loans

Average deposits decreased $3.1 billion , or 3.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by lower retail deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $91 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as growth in the consumer loan portfolio

Noninterest income decreased $43 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins, lower service charges on deposit accounts reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees, and a decline in trust and investment services, reflecting lower equity markets

Noninterest expense increased $86 million , or 14.0%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by continued investments in technology and cybersecurity capabilities

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 521 $ 495 $ 415

5.3 % 25.5 % Noninterest income 407 394 612

3.3 (33.5) Total revenue (TE) 928 889 1027

4.4 (9.6) Provision for credit losses 165 74 (12)

123.0 N/M Noninterest expense 460 450 501

2.2 (8.2) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 303 365 538

(17.0) (43.7) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 53 70 90

(24.3) (41.1) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 250 $ 295 $ 448

(15.3) % (44.2) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 74,100 $ 71,464 $ 61,078

3.7 % 21.3 % Loans held for sale 1,377 1,036 1,962

32.9 (29.8) Total assets 84,614 81,898 71,581

3.3 18.2 Deposits 54,385 52,272 59,423

4.0 % (8.5) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 30 $ 29 $ 29

3.4 % 3.4 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 172 153 322

12.4 (46.6) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 23 19 36

21.1 (36.1)













Corporate services income 81 89 68

(9.0) 19.1 Service charges on deposit accounts 30 36 34

(16.7) (11.8) Cards and payments income 19 19 26

— (26.9) Payments and services income 130 144 128

(9.7) 1.6













Commercial mortgage servicing fees 41 44 47

(6.8) (12.8) Other noninterest income 11 5 50

120.0 (78.0) Total noninterest income $ 407 $ 394 $ 612

3.3 % (33.5) %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $250 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $448 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $106 million , or 25.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as higher interest rates

Average loan and lease balances increased $13.0 billion , or 21.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans

Average deposit balances decreased $5.0 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in non-operating deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $177 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, primarily reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as growth in the commercial loan portfolio and a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided

Noninterest income decreased $205 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and market-related gains in the year-ago period, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income primarily reflecting higher derivatives income

Noninterest expense decreased $41 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation and lower operating lease expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement



Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 21 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,227 $ 1,203 $ 1,038

Noninterest income 671 683 909



Total revenue (TE) 1,898 1,886 1,947

Provision for credit losses 265 109 4

Noninterest expense 1,156 1,106 1,170

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 394 540 627

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 2 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 394 542 629













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 356 513 601

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 2 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 356 515 603











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38 $ .55 $ .65

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .38 .55 .65













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .38 .55 .64

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .38 .55 .64













Cash dividends declared .205 .195 .195

Book value at period end 11.79 11.62 16.76

Tangible book value at period end 8.75 8.56 13.72

Market price at period end 17.42 16.02 23.13











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .83 % 1.14 % 1.34 %

Return on average common equity 13.24 16.33 15.31

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.07 21.19 18.69

Net interest margin (TE) 2.73 2.74 2.44

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.3 58.0 59.4













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .82 % 1.14 % 1.35 %

Return on average common equity 13.24 16.39 15.36

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.07 21.28 18.75

Net interest margin (TE) 2.73 2.73 2.44

Loan to deposit (c) 84.7 81.3 68.9











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.1 % 7.0 % 9.4 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 5.8 5.7 8.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.4 4.3 6.9

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.1 9.1 9.5

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.6 10.7 10.8

Total risk-based capital (d) 12.8 12.7 12.5

Leverage (d) 8.9 8.9 8.5











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 41 $ 43 $ 19

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .14 % .15 % .08 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,337 $ 1,144 $ 1,061

Allowance for credit losses 1,562 1,338 1,221

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.12 % .98 % 1.04 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.31 1.15 1.20

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 345 293 234

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 404 343 269

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 387 $ 390 $ 454

Nonperforming assets at period-end 420 419 489

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .32 % .34 % .45 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .35 .36 .48











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 51,282 $ 47,846 $ 55,806











Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 18,210 17,907 16,797

Branches 972 976 999

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7 $ 7 $ 5

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve months ended



12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 4,554 $ 4,098

Noninterest income 2,718 3,194

Total revenue (TE) 7,272 7,292

Provision for credit losses 502 (418)

Noninterest expense 4,410 4,429

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,911 2,612

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 6 13

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,917 2,625









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 1,793 2,506

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 6 13

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,799 2,519







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.94 $ 2.64

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01 .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.94 2.65









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.92 2.62

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01 .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.93 2.63









Cash dividends paid .79 .75







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.03 % 1.46 %

Return on average common equity 14.21 15.90

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.34 19.37

Net interest margin (TE) 2.64 2.50

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.0 59.9









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.03 % 1.46 %

Return on average common equity 14.26 15.98

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.40 19.47

Net interest margin (TE) 2.63 2.50







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 161 $ 184

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .14 % .18 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,660 16,974







Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 27 $ 27

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) December 31, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,454 $ 13,290 $ 17,423





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,844 2,856 2,820





Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 1,856





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,164 $ 7,988 $ 12,747





Total assets (GAAP) $ 189,813 $ 190,051 $ 186,346





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,844 2,856 2,820





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 186,969 $ 187,195 $ 183,526





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 4.37 % 4.27 % 6.95 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,220 $ 1,196 $ 1,033

$ 4,527 $ 4,071 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 5

27 27 Noninterest income 671 683 909

2,718 3,194 Less: Noninterest expense 1,156 1,106 1,170

4,410 4,429 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 742 $ 780 $ 777

$ 2,862 $ 2,863 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,168 $ 14,614 $ 17,471

$ 14,730 $ 17,665 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,851 2,863 2,814

2,839 2,829 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,148 1,900

2,114 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 7,817 $ 9,603 $ 12,757

$ 9,777 $ 12,936 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 356 $ 513 $ 601

$ 1,793 $ 2,506 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7,817 9,603 12,757

9,777 12,936













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 18.07 % 21.19 % 18.69 %

18.34 % 19.37 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 356 $ 515 $ 603

$ 1,799 $ 2,519 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7,817 9,603 12,757

9,777 12,936













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 18.07 % 21.28 % 18.75 %

18.40 % 19.47 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,156 $ 1,106 $ 1,170

$ 4,410 $ 4,429 Less: Intangible asset amortization 12 12 14

47 58 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,144 $ 1,094 $ 1,156

$ 4,363 $ 4,371













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,220 $ 1,196 $ 1,033

$ 4,527 $ 4,071 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 5

27 27 Noninterest income 671 683 909

2,718 3,194 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,898 $ 1,886 $ 1,947

$ 7,272 $ 7,292













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.3 % 58.0 % 59.4 %

60.0 % 59.9 %















(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Assets







Loans $ 119,394 $ 116,191 $ 101,854

Loans held for sale 963 1,048 2,729

Securities available for sale 39,117 40,000 45,364

Held-to-maturity securities 8,710 8,163 7,539

Trading account assets 829 1,068 701

Short-term investments 2,432 4,896 11,010

Other investments 1,308 1,272 639



Total earning assets 172,753 172,638 169,836

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,337) (1,144) (1,061)

Cash and due from banks 887 717 913

Premises and equipment 636 629 681

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,693

Other intangible assets 94 106 130

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,369 4,351 4,327

Accrued income and other assets 9,223 9,535 8,265

Discontinued assets 436 467 562



Total assets $ 189,813 $ 190,051 $ 186,346











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 86,707 $ 84,168 $ 89,207



Savings deposits 7,681 7,860 7,503



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,708 1,269 1,705



Other time deposits 5,665 4,578 2,153



Total interest-bearing deposits 101,761 97,875 100,568



Noninterest-bearing deposits 40,834 46,980 52,004



Total deposits 142,595 144,855 152,572

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,077 4,224 173

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,386 4,576 588

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,994 4,849 3,548

Long-term debt 19,307 18,257 12,042



Total liabilities 176,359 176,761 168,923











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,286 6,257 6,278

Retained earnings 15,616 15,450 14,553

Treasury stock, at cost (5,910) (5,917) (5,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,295) (6,257) (586)



Key shareholders' equity 13,454 13,290 17,423 Total liabilities and equity $ 189,813 $ 190,051 $ 186,346











Common shares outstanding (000) 933,325 932,938 928,850

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest income













Loans $ 1,347 $ 1,134 $ 873

$ 4,241 $ 3,532

Loans held for sale 20 14 15

56 50

Securities available for sale 195 196 148

752 546

Held-to-maturity securities 64 55 52

213 185

Trading account assets 10 8 5

31 19

Short-term investments 48 32 8

97 28

Other investments 11 5 2

22 7



Total interest income 1,695 1,444 1,103

5,412 4,367 Interest expense













Deposits 186 59 15

279 67

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 16 19 —

41 —

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 54 24 2

90 8

Long-term debt 219 146 53

475 221



Total interest expense 475 248 70

885 296 Net interest income 1,220 1,196 1,033

4,527 4,071 Provision for credit losses 265 109 4

502 (418) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 955 1,087 1,029

4,025 4,489 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 126 127 135

526 530

Investment banking and debt placement fees 172 154 323

638 937

Service charges on deposit accounts 71 92 90

350 337

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 19 37

103 148

Corporate services income 89 96 76

372 288

Cards and payments income 85 91 86

341 415

Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 33 34

132 128

Consumer mortgage income 9 14 25

58 131

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 42 44 48

167 160

Other income 20 13 55

31 120



Total noninterest income 671 683 909

2,718 3,194 Noninterest expense













Personnel 674 655 674

2,566 2,561

Net occupancy 72 72 75

295 300

Computer processing 82 77 73

314 284

Business services and professional fees 60 47 70

212 227

Equipment 20 23 25

92 100

Operating lease expense 22 24 31

101 126

Marketing 31 30 37

123 126

Other expense 195 178 185

707 705



Total noninterest expense 1,156 1,106 1,170

4,410 4,429 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 470 664 768

2,333 3,254

Income taxes 76 124 141

422 642 Income (loss) from continuing operations 394 540 627

1,911 2,612

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 2 2

6 13 Net income (loss) 394 542 629

1,917 2,625 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 394 $ 542 $ 629

$ 1,917 2,625

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 356 $ 513 $ 601

$ 1,793 $ 2506 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 356 515 603

1,799 2519 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38 $ .55 $ .65

$ 1.94 $ 2.64 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

0.01 .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .38 .55 .65

1.94 2.65 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38 $ .55 $ .64

$ 1.92 $ 2.62 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

0.01 .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .38 .55 .64

1.93 2.63

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .195 $ .195

$ .790 $ .750

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 924,974 924,594 922,970

924,363 947,065

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 8,750 7,861 11,758

8,696 10,349 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 933,724 932,455 934,729

933,059 957,414

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Fourth Quarter 2022

Third Quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 58,212 $ 712 4.85 %

$ 56,151 $ 578 4.09 %

$ 49,510 $ 447 3.58 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 16,445 208 5.01

16,002 168 4.18

13,671 121 3.51

Real estate — construction 2,450 35 5.70

2,306 27 4.58

2,119 19 3.50

Commercial lease financing 3,825 26 2.71

3,892 25 2.58

3,953 26 2.57

Total commercial loans 80,932 981 4.81

78,351 798 4.05

69,253 613 3.51

Real estate — residential mortgage 21,128 164 3.11

20,256 152 3.00

15,017 102 2.72

Home equity loans 7,890 103 5.18

8,024 91 4.51

8,603 79 3.64

Consumer direct loans 6,713 75 4.45

6,766 72 4.25

5,509 60 4.33

Credit cards 993 31 12.61

969 28 11.63

941 24 10.13

Consumer indirect loans 46 — —

52 — —

74 — —

Total consumer loans 36,770 373 4.05

36,067 343 3.80

30,144 265 3.49

Total loans 117,702 1,354 4.57

114,418 1,141 3.97

99,397 878 3.50

Loans held for sale 1,421 20 5.63

1,102 14 5.22

2,202 15 2.83

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 39,149 195 1.70

42,271 196 1.69

42,329 148 1.39

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,278 64 3.07

7,933 55 2.79

7,991 52 2.61

Trading account assets 863 10 4.57

841 8 3.65

853 5 2.48

Short-term investments 3,159 48 6.02

3,043 32 4.13

15,505 8 .20

Other investments (e) 1,294 11 3.15

1054 5 1.78

634 2 1.15

Total earning assets 171,866 1,702 3.79

170,662 1,451 3.30

168,911 1,108 2.60

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,145)





(1,099)





(1,081)





Accrued income and other assets 18,421





18,629





17,133





Discontinued assets 447





478





574





Total assets $ 189,589





$ 188,670





$ 185,537



Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,798 $ 154 .71

$ 83,050 $ 50 .24

$ 88,110 $ 11 .05

Savings deposits 7,795 1 .03

7,904 — .01

7,375 — .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,351 3 .93

1,347 2 .47

1,793 2 .53

Other time deposits 4,757 28 2.33

2,713 7 .97

2,233 2 .21

Total interest-bearing deposits 99,701 186 .74

95,014 59 .25

99,511 15 .06

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 1,752 16 3.52

3,562 19 2.10

230 — .02

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,420 54 3.94

3,725 24 2.53

789 2 1.45

Long-term debt (f), (g) 18,351 219 4.77

17,704 146 3.32

12,159 53 1.74

Total interest-bearing liabilities 125,224 475 1.50

120,005 248 .82

112,689 70 .25

Noninterest-bearing deposits 45,965





49,215





51,494





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,785





4,358





3,309





Discontinued liabilities (g) 447





478





574





Total liabilities $ 176,421





$ 174,056





$ 168,066



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 13,168





$ 14,614





$ 17,471





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 13,168





14,614





17,471





Total liabilities and equity $ 189,589





$ 188,670





$ 185,537



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.28 %





2.48 %





2.36 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin

(TE)

$ 1,227 2.73 %



$ 1,203 2.74 %



$ 1,038 2.44 % TE adjustment (b)

7





7





5



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,220





$ 1,196





$ 1,033



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $171 million, $162 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2022



Twelve months ended December 31, 2021



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 54,970 $ 2,148 3.91 %



$ 50,931 $ 1,795 3.52 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 15,572 633 4.07



13,118 472 3.60

Real estate — construction 2,229 99 4.44



2,113 77 3.61

Commercial lease financing 3,869 98 2.54



4,019 114 2.84

Total commercial loans 76,640 2,978 3.89



70,181 2,458 3.50

Real estate — residential mortgage 19,036 559 2.94



12,252 348 2.84

Home equity loans 8,115 347 4.28



8,967 336 3.74

Consumer direct loans 6,490 277 4.27



5,105 233 4.56

Credit cards 959 107 11.23



925 94 10.11

Consumer indirect loans 62 — —



2,839 90 3.19

Total consumer loans 34,662 1,290 3.72



30,088 1,101 3.66

Total loans 111,302 4,268 3.84



100,269 3,559 3.55

Loans held for sale 1,278 56 4.41



1,700 50 2.96

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 42,325 752 1.62



35,765 546 1.53

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,676 213 2.77



7,035 185 2.63

Trading account assets 850 31 3.61



820 19 2.35

Short-term investments 4,264 97 2.28



17,529 28 .16

Other investments (e) 952 22 2.26



621 7 1.14

Total earning assets 168,647 5,439 3.15



163,739 4,394 2.69

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,101)







(1,340)





Accrued income and other assets 18,340







16,520





Discontinued assets 492







632





Total assets $ 186,378







$ 179,551



Liabilities

















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,673 $ 234 .27



$ 84,736 $ 41 .05

Savings deposits 7,798 1 .01



6,893 1 .02

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,455 8 .56



2,135 16 .72

Other time deposits 2,892 36 1.25



2,540 9 .37

Total interest-bearing deposits 97,818 279 .29



96,304 67 .07

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,107 41 1.93



239 — .02

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,963 90 3.02



770 8 1.08

Long-term debt (f), (g) 14,915 475 3.19



12,391 221 1.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities 117,803 885 .75



109,704 296 .27

Noninterest-bearing deposits 49,044







48,731





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,309







2,819





Discontinued liabilities (g) 492







632





Total liabilities $ 171,648







$ 161,886



Equity

















Key shareholders' equity $ 14,730







$ 17,665





Noncontrolling interests —







—





Total equity 14,730







17,665





Total liabilities and equity $ 186,378







$ 179,551



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.40 %







2.42 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 4,554 2.64 %





$ 4,098 2.50 % TE adjustment (b)

27







27



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 4,527







$ 4,071























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $157 million and $134 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Personnel (a) $ 674 $ 655 $ 674

$ 2,566 $ 2,561 Net occupancy 72 72 75

295 300 Computer processing 82 77 73

314 284 Business services and professional fees 60 47 70

212 227 Equipment 20 23 25

92 100 Operating lease expense 22 24 31

101 126 Marketing 31 30 37

123 126 Other expense 195 178 185

707 705 Total noninterest expense $ 1,156 $ 1,106 $ 1,170

$ 4,410 $ 4,429 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 18,210 17,907 16,797

17,660 16,974

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Salaries and contract labor $ 407 $ 388 $ 342

$ 1,500 $ 1,311 Incentive and stock-based compensation 171 176 243

693 861 Employee benefits 94 89 89

363 388 Severance 2 2 —

10 1 Total personnel expense $ 674 $ 655 $ 674

$ 2,566 $ 2,561

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 12/31/2022 vs.

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 59,647 $ 56,971 $ 50,525

4.7 % 18.1 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 16,352 16,400 14,244

(.3) 14.8 Construction 2,530 2,349 1,996

7.7 26.8 Total commercial real estate loans 18,882 18,749 16,240

.7 16.3 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,936 3,877 4,071

1.5 (3.3) Total commercial loans 82,465 79,597 70,836

3.6 16.4 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 21,401 20,838 15,756

2.7 35.8 Home equity loans 7,951 7,926 8,467

.3 (6.1) Total residential — prime loans 29,352 28,764 24,223

2.0 21.2 Consumer direct loans 6,508 6,803 5,753

(4.3) 13.1 Credit cards 1,026 977 972

5.0 5.6 Consumer indirect loans 43 50 70

(14.0) (38.6) Total consumer loans 36,929 36,594 31,018

.9 19.1 Total loans (c), (d) $ 119,394 $ 116,191 $ 101,854

2.8 % 17.2 %

(a) Loan balances include $172 million, $166 million, and $139 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $8 million, $10 million, and $16 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $434 million at December 31, 2022, $467 million at September 30, 2022, and $567 million at December 31, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $417 million, $274 million, and $198 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 12/31/2022 vs.

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 477 $ 292 $ 1,438

63.4 % (66.8) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 427 693 1,010

(38.4) (57.7) Commercial lease financing 35 2 —

N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 24 61 281

(60.7) (91.5) Total loans held for sale $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 2,729

(8.1) % (64.7) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805 New originations 3,158 2,157 2,837 2,724 5,704 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (48) — (57) — (1) Loan sales (3,124) (2,446) (2,506) (4,269) (4,742) Loan draws (payments), net (71) 26 (133) (12) (12) Valuation and other adjustments — 5 (5) (2) (25) Balance at end of period $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Average loans outstanding $ 117,702 $ 114,418 $ 99,397

$ 111,302 $ 100,269 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,144 1,099 1,084

1,061 1,626 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 35 49 33

153 174













Real estate — commercial mortgage 13 3 1

23 40 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 13 3 1

23 40 Commercial lease financing — — 1

2 6 Total commercial loans 48 52 35

178 220 Real estate — residential mortgage — 1 (1)

(2) (2) Home equity loans — — 2

1 9 Consumer direct loans 9 8 7

34 29 Credit cards 8 7 6

30 27 Consumer indirect loans 2 — 1

4 39 Total consumer loans 19 16 15

67 102 Total loans charged off 67 68 50

245 322 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 18 13 23

50 83













Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 2 1

5 9 Real estate — construction — — —

1 — Total commercial real estate loans 1 2 1

6 9 Commercial lease financing 2 1 —

4 7 Total commercial loans 21 16 24

60 99 Real estate — residential mortgage 3 1 1

5 3 Home equity loans — 1 1

3 5 Consumer direct loans 1 4 2

8 8 Credit cards 1 2 2

6 8 Consumer indirect loans — 1 1

2 15 Total consumer loans 5 9 7

24 39 Total recoveries 26 25 31

84 138 Net loan charge-offs (41) (43) (19)

(161) (184) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 234 88 (4)

437 (381) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,337 $ 1,144 $ 1,061

$ 1,337 $ 1,061













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 194 173 152

160 197 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 31 21 8

65 (37) Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 225 $ 194 $ 160

$ 225 $ 160













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,562 $ 1,338 $ 1,221

$ 1,562 $ 1,221













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .14 % .15 % .08 %

.14 % .18 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.12 .98 1.04

1.12 1.04 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.31 1.15 1.20

1.31 1.20 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 345 293 234

345 234 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 404 343 269

404 269













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 2 $ 1 $ 1

$ 6 $ 4 Recoveries — 1 —

2 2 Net loan charge-offs $ (2) $ — $ (1)

$ (4) $ (2)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 41 $ 43 $ 44 $ 33 $ 19 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .14 % .15 % .16 % .13 % .08 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,337 $ 1,144 $ 1,099 $ 1,105 $ 1,061 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,562 1,338 1,272 1,271 1,221 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.12 % .98 % .98 % 1.04 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.31 1.15 1.13 1.19 1.20 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 345 293 256 252 234 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 404 343 297 290 269 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 Nonperforming assets at period end 420 419 463 467 489 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .32 % .34 % .38 % .41 % .45 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .35 .36 .41 .44 .48

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 174 $ 169 $ 197 $ 186 $ 191











Real estate — commercial mortgage 21 34 35 40 44 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 21 34 35 40 44 Commercial lease financing 1 2 2 3 4 Total commercial loans 196 205 234 229 239 Real estate — residential mortgage 77 66 67 73 72 Home equity loans 107 112 120 129 135 Consumer direct loans 3 3 3 4 4 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 2 1 1 Total consumer loans 191 185 195 210 215 Total nonperforming loans 387 390 429 439 454 OREO 13 12 9 8 8 Nonperforming loans held for sale 20 17 25 20 24 Other nonperforming assets — — — — 3 Total nonperforming assets $ 420 $ 419 $ 463 $ 467 $ 489 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 60 47 41 55 68 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 180 187 137 122 165 Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 236 254 216 219 220 Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 118 134 94 98 99 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 3 3 4 4 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .32 % .34 % .38 % .41 % .45 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .35 .36 .41 .44 .48

(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 113 80 118 87 116 Charge-offs (67) (68) (59) (50) (51) Loans sold (4) (3) (8) — (38) Payments (22) (29) (35) (27) (68) Transfers to OREO (1) (1) (2) (1) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (22) (18) (24) (24) (58) Balance at end of period $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 4Q22 vs.

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21

3Q22 4Q21 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 900 $ 891 $ 824 $ 799 $ 839

1.0 % 7.3 % Provision for credit losses 105 37 8 43 14

183.8 650.0 Noninterest expense 699 667 676 663 613

4.8 14.0 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 73 142 107 71 161

(48.6) (54.7) Average loans and leases 43,149 42,568 40,827 38,654 37,841

1.4 14.0 Average deposits 87,243 90,044 91,273 91,516 90,385

(3.1) (3.5) Net loan charge-offs 21 17 23 22 22

23.5 (4.5) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .19 % .16 % .23 % .23 % .23 %

18.8 (17.4) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 202 $ 195 $ 203 $ 217 $ 222

3.6 (9.0) Return on average allocated equity 8.66 % 16.20 % 11.66 % 8.02 % 18.05 %

(46.5) (52.0)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 928 $ 889 $ 842 $ 808 $ 1027

4.4 % (9.6) % Provision for credit losses 165 74 37 41 (12)

123.0 N/M Noninterest expense 460 450 410 413 501

2.2 (8.2) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 250 295 317 284 448

(15.3) (44.2) Average loans and leases 74,100 71,464 67,825 64,684 61,078

3.7 21.3 Average loans held for sale 1,377 1,036 1,016 1,323 1,962

32.9 (29.8) Average deposits 54,385 52,272 54,846 57,241 59,423

4.0 (8.5) Net loan charge-offs 25 27 21 11 —

(7.4) N/M Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .13 % .15 % .12 % .07 % — %

(13.3) N/M Nonperforming assets at period end $ 218 $ 224 $ 260 $ 250 $ 267

(2.7) (18.4) Return on average allocated equity 10.40 % 12.63 % 14.26 % 13.26 % 20.94 %

(17.7) (50.3)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

