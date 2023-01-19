Lumentum Listed as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023

Newsweek ranks Lumentum third in Software and Telecommunications Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a second consecutive year.

In partnership with global research and data firm Statista Inc., Newsweek Inc., a global digital news organization, assessed the top 2,000 publicly listed, U.S. headquartered companies and ranked the most responsible companies according to the three key pillars of ESG: environment, social, and corporate governance. Scoring was determined by two metrics: publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and an independent survey on the perception of companies' CSR activities among U.S. residents.

Lumentum's ranking improved significantly from 2022 to 2023–moving to 31st in the overall rankings and third within the Software and Telecommunications sector, versus 122nd and 8th, respectively. The company earned an ESG score of 85.03 out of 100, including an Environmental score of 93.08.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek, along with other top companies committed to a more sustainable future," said President and CEO Alan Lowe. "This recognition validates Lumentum's outstanding progress toward its CSR goals as we strive to reduce our environmental impact, improve the lives of others, and shape a culture that prioritizes a brighter future for the world."

America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list is available now on Newsweek's website. For more information about Lumentum's CSR practices and reporting, visit its CSR webpage.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lumentum