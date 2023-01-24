ENDJEWHATRED TO HOST RALLY OUTSIDE NEW YORK SUPREME COURT

International Grassroots Movement Demands Justice for Joey Borgen and Stands in Solidarity Against Hate Crimes Targeting Jewish Community

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – The international grassroots civil rights movement #EndJewHatred will host a rally and press conference outside the New York Supreme Court, 100 Centre Street, New York, 10013 this Thursday, January 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Image credit: #EndJewHatred / Joey Borgen (PRNewswire)

End Jew Hatred is gathering to demand justice for Joey Borgen, who was brutally attacked in a gang assault by Jew-haters in May 2021. One of his attackers, who allegedly said "If I could do it again, I would do it again," will be offered a plea deal by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday, when all of Mr. Borgen's alleged attackers will be in court for a hearing.

"The shameful and unacceptable leniency shown towards the individuals who assaulted Joey Borgen only encourages more violence against Jews," said Brooke Goldstein, co-founder of the End Jew Hatred movement. "We demand justice for Joey and for the entire Jewish community, not ridiculous plea deals. We need to impose consequences to end Jew-hatred, not sentences that being fresh trauma to the Jewish people."

Despite the well-documented rise in antisemitism and hate crimes targeting Jews in New York City, since Alvin Bragg was elected District Attorney, there has not been a corresponding increase in prosecutions with meaningful penalties.

Speakers at the rally will include New York Councilmember Inna Vernikov, former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky, Gerard Filitti, Senior Counsel at The Lawfare Project, and Yuval David, Director of Mobilization for #EndJewHatred.

To learn more about the rally, and how you can support Joey Borgen, please visit www.justiceforjoey.org.

#EndJewHatred is an international grassroots civil rights movement that unites ordinary people, activists, and organizations from around the world who support the cause that defines the movement: to end Jew-hatred in our lifetime. It does so by altering public discourse to make Jew-hatred unacceptable in society, while empowering Jews with positivity and strength to discover and enjoy their heritage in whichever manner they choose, without fear of attack or persecution.

