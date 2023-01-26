Amplifica Expands Pipeline for Hair Loss

Exclusive Licensing Agreement Allows for Access to Promising Early-Stage Protein

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifica Holdings Group, Inc. ("Amplifica"), a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement with The Regents of the University of California for a proprietary pipeline product that expands upon research in hair biology.

"Amplifica is focused on identifying and developing solutions for androgenic alopecia and this expanded agreement with the University of California is another example of the company's pursuit to combat hair loss," commented Frank Fazio, President and CEO.

Early-stage results for SCUBE3, a multifunctional signaling protein, were recently published in Development Cell, a peer-reviewed scientific journal of cell and developmental biology. The data demonstrated that SCUBE3 drives growth of normal hair follicles and can potentially stimulate new hair growth when applied to skin. "SCUBE3 is a remarkable discovery with the potential to positively impact the lives of more than 80 million people in the United States alone," stated Errol Arkilic, University of California, Irvine, Chief Innovation Officer. "This exclusive license agreement will enable ongoing private sector investment that will support getting a product to market. We are excited about the continuation and expansion of our partnership with the Amplifica team and the potential of this compound."

"Our research shows that SCUBE3 is nature's potent activator of new hair growth, warranting further work on its biology and practical applications," says Maksim Plikus PhD, the company's Chief Scientific Officer and professor of Developmental and Cell Biology at the University of California, Irvine.

This early-stage compound (SCUBE3) will now be referenced as AMP-601 and is currently undergoing pre-clinical testing at Amplifica.

