CK Promotes Gandelman and Adds Three Litigators

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP welcomed the new year with the promotion of Marty Gandelman to partner and the addition of three experienced attorney hires.

"CK achieved extraordinary results for our clients in 2022. Marty was, and has always been, an instrumental part of our success. We're ecstatic having him as a partner as we continue our growth and expand our litigation capacity," said Partner Thomas R. Calcagni.

With CK since 2016, Marty litigates before and defends investigations involving both federal and state regulatory agencies. Marty's practice also includes complex business litigation, and providing practical legal advice on general corporate, transactional, and employment matters. As the firm's designated "E-Discovery Partner," Marty will continue helping the firm and clients in the preservation, collection, review, and production of electronic data, and be CK's point person in guiding CK's clients through e-discovery and data privacy challenges. Prior to joining CK, Marty was a Deputy Attorney General in the New Jersey Attorney General's securities prosecution group.

In addition to promoting Gandelman to partner, CK added three seasoned litigators to its ranks. Paul Kingsbery has joined CK as Counsel. Previously with an elite international AmLaw 100 firm, Paul has extensive experience litigating a broad range of matters for the firm's most prominent corporate clients. Luke O'Brien, who focuses on complex commercial litigation, and Tomasz Pacholec, who concentrates on employment law, join CK as Associate Attorneys.

"Our newest team members and deliberate growth are a reflection of the firm's deep commitment to its clients," said Partner Eric T. Kanefsky. "As more companies and professionals choose us to handle their most sensitive matters, we're meeting the demand with a hiring strategy focused on top talent with an established record of litigation excellence. Paul, Luke, and Tom each have the superior seasoning and savvy that our clients expect from CK."

Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP is a Newark- and New York City-based boutique law firm of former federal and state prosecutors, who bring their exceptional litigation experience to bear for clients with critical matters. Our attorneys are known and respected for their tenacious advocacy, superior credibility, and inside knowledge allowing them to manage, navigate, and favorably resolve government investigations and other high-stakes disputes.

