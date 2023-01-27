Remark Holdings, Inc. partners with AAEON to simplify the delivery of AI-driven video analytics for a complex world

Remark Holdings, Inc. partners with AAEON to simplify the delivery of AI-driven video analytics for a complex world

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") -powered computer vision solutions, today announced its latest partnership with AAEON, a leader in AI-Edge computing.This partnership signifies the importance of providing market-ready solutions for creating smart cities requiring vision solutions for increased public safety, situational awareness, and behavior analysis.

"We are extremely excited about this partnership. Combining our AI-driven video analytics with AAEON's computing platforms creates a simplified solution for system integrators and end users. Together, we can easily create and deploy a complete vision system that detects, identifies, tracks, and characterizes objects, people, vehicles, and behaviors at scale and speed with actionable insights, with minimal false alerts," said Dr. Xiaoyun Yang, Director of R&D at Remark Holdings.

Remark AI's SSP AI-powered features generates real-time alerts for proactive security and safety including:

Intelligent pre and post-forensic investigation that provides meta-data searches by utilizing physical and object-recognition attributes to speed up the investigation process

Intrusion / loitering / object / vehicle / trespassing detection

Live real-time large-capacity people counting and crowd analysis

Preventative behavioral analysis such as loitering, dropping of unattended bags, vandalism, graffiti, fights

Suspicious fire, object, and smoke detection

Visual dashboard with actionable insights and reports for daily monitoring and customer flow analysis

Dr. Xiaoyun Yang comments, "As the number of cameras organizations install increases, the cost of advanced technology such as AI-driven video analytics is reducing. And for mid to large organizations, it is unrealistic and inefficient to rely on the manual monitoring of video streams, given the number of false alarms and the requirement to act at speed. So instead, our system interprets video content 24/7, acting as a force multiplier to security and operation teams. We have also seen some exciting applications, such as personal protective equipment detection and queue management, which we will demonstrate at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, Spain, from January 31st to February 3rd, and at the Embedded World Conference Nernberg, Germany in March with AAEON."

The integration of Remark's video analytics with AAEON's compute platforms simplifies deployment for system integrators and end users looking for an 'easy install' solution for increased security with operational savings, enabling organizations to:

Identify people and objects at scale and speed

Monitory, track, and act with real-time alerts and automated workflows

Optimize operations with cost savings

"Remark has been easy to work with, facilitating an 'easy install' video analytics solution that delivers accurate data at a low price point for end users. In addition, this deployment will lead to a flow of ideas to improve future computer vision applications, highlighting our ability to push the boundaries beyond what we originally thought possible," comments Iris Huang, Product Sales Manager SPD at AAEON.

To learn more about Remark for Security & Safety Monitoring, visit AAEON's booth (Hall 6, 6H855) at Integrated Systems Europe, Barcelona from January 31st to Feb 3rd, 2023.

To learn more about the Remark Smart Safety Platform, visit: www.remarkvision.com/smart-safety-platform

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI- Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms, including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI-Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. In addition, AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON's extensive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.