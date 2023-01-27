Saks Strengthens Commitment to Men's Business Online and In-Stores

The luxury retailer has unveiled a new men's shopping destination in New York City and launched its first-ever men's brand ambassador program, The Saks Man

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks has unveiled a new men's shopping experience on the seventh floor of the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship and expanded its menswear assortment online as part of the luxury retailer's ongoing commitment to its men's business. The 40,000-square-foot advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear department offers more than 70 brands – 23 of which are new to the store – and features shop-in-shops by key men's brands including CELINE, Dior Men, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more.

The new Men's Seventh Floor at Saks Fifth Avenue New York

"Our men's business has experienced significant growth over the past several years, and Saks continues to be the destination that shoppers look to for the latest in men's luxury fashion," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer at Saks. "While we remain focused on expanding our online offering and creating an unparalleled assortment of men's fashion and accessories on Saks.com, our stores remain a crucial part of the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem. The new men's floor in New York reinforces the power of the in-store experience and exemplifies Saks' reputation as a fashion authority. We are excited to continue investing in the men's category both online and in store through our exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores to further solidify our position as the ultimate destination for men's luxury fashion."

The luxury retailer has also launched an invite-only men's brand ambassador program called The Saks Man to further connect with men's customers through unique digital content and in-person experiences. The Saks Man comprises a diverse group of influential men who serve as brand ambassadors for Saks by promoting the digital luxury platform's marketing campaigns and product launches, creating custom content for Saks' digital channels, and attending and hosting both virtual and in-person events. Members of The Saks Man come from a wide range of industries including sports, entertainment, business, activism and more, with the group complementing Saks' existing women's brand ambassador program, Saks Social Club.

To celebrate the renovation and the launch of its first-ever men's brand ambassador program, Saks hosted a private tour of the new floor followed by a cocktail party with NBA-All Star and Saks board member James Harden and members of The Saks Man at Le Chalet at L'Avenue at Saks on Thursday, January 26.

SEVENTH FLOOR RENOVATION AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK

The new seventh floor at the New York flagship offers an expertly curated selection of men's ready-to-wear by emerging designers and established brands. The destination features 19 new shop-in-shops by the most sought-after names in men's fashion including: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, CELINE, Dior Men, Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Palm Angels, Off-White (opening in February 2023), Saint Laurent Paris (opening in March 2023), Thom Browne, Valentino and Versace. Highlights include:

CELINE's first shop-in-shop in the United States dedicated to CELINE HOMME

Alexander McQueen's first concept shop designed by the brand's Creative Director Sarah Burton in partnership with Chilean architect Smiljan Radic

Burberry's first concept shop in New York City reflecting the design of the brand's Sloane Street flagship store in London

Palm Angels' first men's shop-in-shop in the United States

The Saks Fifth Avenue Store Planning and Design team collaborated with Architecture, Engineering and Interior Design firm Highland Associates to update the floor and showcase the expert curation of men's fashion in an elevated and easily navigable setting. A modern staircase boasting dichroic glass connects the sixth and seventh floors to create a seamless men's shopping experience, and previously-blocked windows along Fifth Avenue have been opened and restored to flood the space with natural light. Additionally, the floor features extended aisle paths and new lounge seating areas to encourage socialization and exploration.

A centrally located Atrium space will showcase emerging designers and new-to-Saks brands on a rotating basis. As part of the renovation, 23 brands were added to the men's ready-to-wear assortment at Saks Fifth Avenue New York, including BODE, CELINE, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, Marni, Martine Rose, Sacai, Sky High Farm Workwear, Undercover, Wales Bonner and Willy Chavarria.

"As our men's business continues to grow, we are excited to offer a reimagined shopping experience for our customers to discover the latest in luxury menswear at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship," added Louis DiGiacomo, Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Men's at Saks. "This renovation is a testament to our continued focus on the men's category, and we look forward to offering our fresh, fashion-forward perspective through the unmatched assortment available on the new floor and on Saks.com."

DIGITAL

As consumer appetites for shopping for luxury online continue to grow, Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, remains focused on meeting customers where and how they want to shop. The retailer added over 125 brands to its men's array on Saks.com in 2022, including Jacquemus, Jil Sander, Junya Watanabe, Loewe and Sacai. Saks also expanded its wellness and activewear assortment in categories such as golf, ski and swim with the launch of Alo Yoga, BOGNER, Fair Harbor, Rhone and SEASE, among other brands. The digital platform now features a dedicated men's homepage to better serve its men's customers online, providing tailored product recommendations and curated content such as trend stories and influencer-curated product arrays. Saks also offers access to exclusive virtual shopping experiences with men's designers and industry experts on its digital events events platform, Saks Live .

James Harden at The Saks Man celebratory cocktail party on January 26.

Saks logo

