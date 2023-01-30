COORS LIGHT AND MILLER LITE ANNOUNCE FIRST-EVER HIGH STAKES AD FOR THE BIG GAME

Fans can predict every detail of the beer giants' historic commercial in free-to-play game on DraftKings

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Light and Miller Lite walk into a bar, and what happens next is anyone's guess.

Today, Coors Light and Miller Lite announced The High Stakes Beer Ad, a first-of-its-kind big game commercial with real money on the line.

Through Molson Coors' agreement with DraftKings, fans have a free chance to win big money by predicting every detail of what will happen during the beer giants' commercial, its first big game ad in more than 30 years. The High Stakes Beer Ad's $500,000 prize pool is the largest for any free-to-play non-sport contest offered in DraftKings' history.

"After being shut out of the big game for more than 30 years, we wanted to do something that had never been done before," says Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors' chief marketing officer. "By giving people the chance to predict every detail of the ad before it even runs, we're bringing our fans along for the ride and getting them just as excited about our return to the big stage as we are."

This moment comes at a time when Molson Coors' light beer brands are showing strength in the market. In 2022, Miller Lite and Coors Light combined posted their strongest dollar share performance in more than a decade & grew share of the total industry in Q4.

Molson Coors and its brands have previously been prevented from advertising during the big game's national broadcast due to a competitor's exclusivity agreement, which lapsed this year. Now the brewer is determined to make it count, raising the stakes for every-legal-drinking-age big-game viewer who enters the free-to-play High Stakes Beer Ad pool on DraftKings.

People 21 and older across the United States (excluding Virginia) can participate for free in The High Stakes Beer Ad through the DraftKings app or by visiting www.draftkings.com/highstakesbeerad and signing up for an account if they do not already have one, up until Sunday, February 12th at 3:30 PM ET and make free picks like:

Which beer is mentioned first?

Total number of beers

What type of dog is pictured behind the bar?

The number of people with facial hair

What is the bartender wearing?

Will the Coors Light Silver Bullet Train show up?

Learn more about the High Stakes Beer Ad in this teaser video. Winners are expected to be announced the following morning and receive their share of the $500,000 total prize pool.

"The NFL championship is one of the most highly anticipated sports games in the world, a true Americana event that garners tremendous engagement for the product on the field as much as the commercials that air during stoppages in play," said Jay Danahy, Head of Brand Partnerships and Ad Operations, DraftKings. "We are thrilled to be working with Molson Coors on an innovative free to play game leading into the big game that we believe will delight the hard-core skin-in-the-game sports fan, as well as casual fans tuning in for more than just the main event."

Molson Coors and DraftKings went to great lengths to keep the commercial's outcome a secret, with multiple different endings filmed during the ad shoot. Molson Coors' CEO doesn't even know how the ad will end.

"Why not keep the suspense going all the way to kickoff?" St. Jacques says.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

