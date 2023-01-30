Falvey Insurance Group Unifies Company Under Single Brand and Launches New Website

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Falvey Insurance Group reintroduces itself as a single brand.

This unification will allow Falvey to better serve its customers, maximize existing relationships, and communicate its group-wide strengths of specialized underwriting expertise, in-house claims, loss prevention, and recoveries, proprietary, industry-leading technology, and World-Class customer service.

Prior to this unification, Falvey was divided into, and marketed as, standalone MGAs: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, each with respective brand identities.

"The main purpose of this brand unification is to make known that Falvey has so much more to offer our broker partners and clients than they may be aware of. This speaks to our new tagline: 'One Group, Many Solutions'," says Falvey's head of marketing, Megan Bell.

"Before this rebrand, there was a lot of time and energy put into the separate identities, especially when considering the launch of new products. It was almost a disservice to further segment our coverage offerings. Now, by streamlining our brand positioning, all products are simply Falvey. We can focus our resources on communicating the universal strengths of our complete brand."

Falvey Insurance Group specializes in solutions for cargo, supply chain, logistics, and transportation, including Marine Cargo, Stock Throughput, All-Risk Shipper's Interest, Transportation & Logistics Liability, and Vessel Pollution Insurance. Plus, provides expertise on a range of supplemental products such as Motor Truck Cargo, Product Recall, and Builder's Risk through its wholesale division.

To learn more about Falvey Insurance Group, visit the brand-new website.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

mbell@falveyins.com

(401) 214-5600

