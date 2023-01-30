Ideanomics Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today that Robin Mackie has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Macy Neshati has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

"With these appointments, Ideanomics is strengthening our corporate structure and leadership team so we can better meet the needs of our customers and ultimately emerge a winner in the EV space," says Alf Poor, Ideanomics Chief Executive Officer. " Robin and Macy have deep industry expertise and each played a pivotal role in building up Ideanomics into a leading EV company with some of the best technology and people in the industry. I look forward to their ongoing contributions."

As Chief Operating Officer, Mackie will oversee the performance of all operations throughout the Ideanomics group. He will also support the CEO and board in implementing the company's vision and strategy.

In his previous role as President of Ideanomics Mobility, Mackie led the development of Energica, Solectrac, U.S. Hybrid and WAVE from promising start-ups to industry leaders. He has also served in leadership roles at Express Group and Smith Electric Vehicles, and formed a consulting group to support the growth of commercial electric vehicle start-ups, and fleet operators transitioning to commercial electric vehicles.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Neshati will oversee an enterprise-wide commercial strategy for Ideanomics centered on securing contracts with high-value customers. Central to this is enabling collaboration between Ideanomics Mobility, now including VIA Motors, and Ideanomics Energy to offer customers an integrated EV and charging solution. Neshati will also be accountable for securing government funding and grants to accelerate Ideanomics growth and EV deployments.

Neshati previously served as the CEO of Ideanomics' subsidiary U.S. Hybrid, where he formed strategic partnerships with Global Environmental Products, Toyota Tsusho and A-1 Alternative Fuel Systems. Under his leadership, U.S. Hybrid evolved from a small, project-focused company into an industry leading organization recognized for its proven zero-emission solutions for specialty vehicles. Neshati has served in leadership roles at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and BYD, bringing deep knowledge to Ideanomics about what end-users want in an EV solution.

Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification by bringing together high-performance electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and financing solutions under one roof. Through its three verticals, Mobility, Energy and Capital, the company provides turnkey commercial electrification solutions for customers, no matter where they are on their electrification journey.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit: https://ideanomics.com .

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expected timing for the filing of the Form 10-K, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements for continued listing and related matters. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of the Company to file the Form 10-K on its expected timeline and other risk factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen, Communications Director

trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

