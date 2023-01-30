MIAMI-DADE BEACON COUNCIL NAMES RODRICK MILLER PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

One of the foremost economic development leaders in the country to lead Miami-Dade's best-in-class EDO

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the County's official public-private economic development partnership, names Rodrick Miller President and Chief Executive Officer. One of the nation's foremost economic development leaders, Miller brings decades of experience and a commitment to inclusive, sustainable development to one of the fastest growing, most diverse business destinations in the world: Miami.

Miller is a seasoned economic developer known for his deep expertise in urban recovery, trade and foreign investment, strategic planning, and project finance. Respected globally for his ability to maneuver complex political and business environments, Miller's ability to craft strategies and structure deals that provide long-term value to communities and investors makes him an ideal leader for development efforts in Miami.

Most recently, Miller served as Chief Executive Officer of Invest Puerto Rico, joining the organization in 2019 and building a world-class team to lead its mission of attracting business and investment to the island. He joined InvestPR after leading Ascendant Global, an economic development firm focused on providing bold growth solutions to help economies sustain themselves and gain jobs and private investment. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, the public-private partnership charged with leading the economic revitalization of the city of Detroit. Miller also served as the founding President and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance, the official economic development organization for the City of New Orleans.

Appointed in May 2022 after the untimely passing of Beacon Council President and CEO Michael A. Finney, the eight-member Search Committee – led by Yolanda Cash Jackson, Chair of The Beacon Council and Shareholder at Becker – selected global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to lead the search. The firm partnered closely with the Search Committee on an exhaustive 7-month search of the national economic development community, attracting best-in-class applicants for the organization's leadership position; Miller rose to the top.

"We are excited to welcome Rod Miller to The Beacon Council," said Yolanda Cash Jackson, Chair of both the Search Committee and Beacon's Board of Directors. "A world-class economic developer, Rod's understanding of diverse, international markets and the importance of intentionally inclusive, sustainable development make him the right leader for this organization at this time in Miami-Dade's growth. Beacon has an incredible team of best-in-class professionals that have outperformed year after year, even when faced with unforeseen challenges. Rod's energy and strategic vision for what we can build together – for, by, and with Miami – is infectious. We are confident he will be embraced by this community and help to drive our shared mission forward."

"I am thrilled to join one of the most well-respected economic development organizations in the country and lead it into its next phase of growth," said Rodrick Miller, President & CEO. "Miami-Dade County is a dynamic global community that thrives on diversity and is unabashedly entrepreneurial at its core. We are at a unique inflection point that allows us to drive long-term growth by capitalizing on the incredible momentum and inbound investments of the last few years. Applying sustainable, inclusive development strategies will not only drive transformational change for our economy – it will position Miami as a model for others. At the forefront of my priorities, however, is to immerse myself in the community, to listen to, learn from and engage with the diverse stakeholders who work with us to shape Miami's economic future."

As the County's official economic development organization, The Beacon Council works closely with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who looks forward to partnering with the new leader.

"To build the growing, inclusive economy of tomorrow, we need visionary leaders at the forefront today," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Rodrick Miller brings extraordinary experience to Miami-Dade, having proven his ability to deliver strong, targeted economic development to New Orleans, Detroit, and Puerto Rico. Under his leadership, we'll generate new investment in our community, support our long-standing industries, and create a dynamic local workforce - building an economy that works for everyone along the way."

"The announcement of Rodrick Miller as the next President and CEO of The Beacon Council is very exciting," said Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III. "Rodrick's extensive background leading economic development efforts across the nation and promoting policies that support a vibrant business community make him a natural leader for the County's official economic development organization."

The 45-year-old Miller becomes Beacon's sixth president in its 38-year history as Miami-Dade County's official economic development organization. He has led diverse economic initiatives for clients including Living Cities, the Kellogg Foundation, The Fund for our Economic Future, and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, and was recently a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Taubman Center for State and Local Government. Miller holds a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, a graduate diploma in finance from the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico, and a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business from St. Augustine's College. He was also a Fulbright Fellow. He is a board member of the New Growth Innovation Network, the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board, New Corp (CDFI), and St. Augustine's University.

"Everyone loves Miami, and appreciates how much we have to offer on a global level," said William D. Talbert, III, Outgoing Interim President & CEO. "This allows us to consistently attract the highest level of talent – which is especially important for this position, where you are empowered to market, grow, and shape this community to ensure that we are future-ready. The Committee was impressed with the quality and quantity of applicants, and we are confident that the process allowed us to find the best, most qualified candidate to lead Miami-Dade's economic development efforts."

Members of the Search Committee include:

Yolanda Cash Jackson , Becker, 2022-2023 Beacon Council Chair and Search Committee Chair

Donna Abood , Avison Young , Past Chair and Board Member

Sheldon Anderson , Grove Bank & Trust, Past Chair and Board Member

George Bermudez , Bank of America, Immediate Past Chair and Board Member

Jaret Davis , Greenberg Traurig, Past Chair and Board Member

Gary Goldfarb , Interport Logistics, Past Chair and Board Member

Xavier Gonzalez , Kaseya, Board Member

Alexandra Villoch , Baptist Health South Florida, Past Chair and Board Member

Miller will be taking over his role in Miami-Dade County starting February 15, 2023.

About the Miami–Dade Beacon Council

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the county's official economic development partnership. Attracting and retaining companies that create high-value jobs and invest in our community, The Beacon Council is committed to driving long-term economic prosperity and inclusive growth for Miami-Dade County, its businesses, and residents. We achieve this by marketing Miami- Dade as a world-class business destination; growing local companies and fostering entrepreneurs; and shaping Miami-Dade's economic future. Established in 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 130,000 new jobs and $7.3 Billion of new investment to Miami-Dade County. For more information, visit BeaconCouncil.com.

