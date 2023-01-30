Rhoman Hardy Joins Bernhard Capital Partners as Operating Partner

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced that Rhoman Hardy has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. In this role, Mr. Hardy will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify and implement operational improvements, optimize business functions and identify opportunities for scalable growth.

Mr. Hardy brings nearly 35 years of technical and operational energy services experience to Bernhard Capital. He spent the entirety of his career at Shell, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chemicals and Products, for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Prior to serving as Senior Vice President, he held positions of increasing responsibility within Shell's global manufacturing and distribution and pipeline businesses.

"The depth and talent of our entire team, and the unmatched expertise we bring to our investment partnerships, has driven the enduring success of our proprietary Blueprint investment approach and our continued growth as a firm," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital. "Rhoman's distinguished track record of driving operational excellence and creating value at scale is a natural fit, and I am confident our portfolio companies, investors and team members will benefit from his expertise as we continue to expand our portfolio of infrastructure and services-focused businesses."

"I am thrilled to join the Bernhard Capital team, which I know to be one of the most knowledgeable and value-additive investors in the energy and infrastructure services space," said Mr. Hardy. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's success and utilizing my expertise to work closely with management teams to unlock new value opportunities and drive long-term growth and success."

Mr. Hardy was appointed to Louisiana's Community and Technical College Board of Supervisors in 2020 and currently serves as a director on the board of HF Sinclair. He also serves on the board of the Baton Rouge General Hospital, the LSU Foundation and the LSU College of Engineering's Dean's Advisory Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University and an Executive MBA from Rice University.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in three funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

