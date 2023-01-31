Delta Faucet Debuts Latest Human-Centric Solutions at KBIS 2023

Newest collections and innovations bring customization to the kitchen and bath

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in human-led innovation, Delta Faucet is debuting their newest lineup of products and innovations at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Jan. 31-Feb. 2, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Booth #N2039).

Delta Faucet debuts the ShowerSense Digital Shower Series as part of their latest human-centric solutions at KBIS 2023 (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for attendees to experience our newest human-centric designs and innovations at KBIS 2023," said Rachel Day, Delta Faucet associate brand manager. "We're focusing on bringing customization to the bathroom with new digital and steam showers as well as pull-down bath faucet innovations, designing the real solutions people need in the styles they want."

New Delta® products and innovations launching at KBIS 2023 include:

Delta® ShowerSense ® Digital Shower Series: The Delta ® ShowerSense ® Digital Shower is the shower as it should be — smart, easy to use and customizable. With customizable presets, precise temperature and flow control, built-in Wi-Fi, and connectivity to virtual assistants, the Delta ® ShowerSense ® Digital Shower has all the features necessary to create a shower experience customized to fit any need.

Delta ® SteamScape ™ Steam Shower Series: Customization is the key to the ideal steam experience, and with a wide selection of finishes and customizable user presets, the Delta ® SteamScape™ Series delivers. Featuring user presets, an essential oil reservoir and multiple finishes, the Delta ® SteamScape™ Series provides a customized calming experience.

Tetra ™ Bath Collection: Designed for consumers looking for transitional design and intriguing detail, the Tetra™ Bath Collection personalizes an industrial aesthetic with customizable handles, including the first Delta ® T-lever faucet handle. Familiar geometries and subtle curves combine to bring a sleek, architectural look and feel to the bath. Innovative Lumicoat™ Finishes help Tetra™ bath products stay cleaner longer by repelling liquids and resisting water spots and mineral buildup.

Pull-Down Bath Faucet Expansion: Delta Faucet has brought the popular kitchen feature – the pull-down faucet – and applied it to the bathroom with three new pull-down bath faucet designs. These pull-down bathroom faucets simplify cleanup, helping keep the sink beautiful by easily clearing away toothpaste, dirt, debris and rinsing cleaning products.

For kitchen and bath installers, Delta Faucet is introducing a comprehensive Pro Service Program. This program will feature an installer directory to help businesses generate leads, plus a dedicated support site, relevant training, events and certifications. A three-step certification program will be available for pros to build on their expertise with Delta Faucet's products and innovations.

Media interested in scheduling a booth appointment with Delta Faucet personnel at KBIS 2023 can contact Barkley at DeltaFaucetPR@barkleyus.com . Writers covering KBIS can access the Delta Faucet media kit. For more information about Delta® products, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

About Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve everyday needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bath faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

Delta Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Faucet