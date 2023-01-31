Teleperformance announces results of Trust and Safety global employee experience survey

Teleperformance Trust & Safety moderators worldwide overwhelmingly say they feel safe and supported. Third party survey finds employee satisfaction ratings among the Company's content moderators are above the benchmarked average for 600+ companies.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, today announced the results of a third-party study conducted by a leading global organizational consulting firm which shows its Trust and Safety division exceeds the benchmarked average for other companies by double-digit margins on key aspects of the employee experience. The findings are part of a review conducted between December 2022 and January 2023.

According to the survey results, Teleperformance employee experience performed high against a number of third-party benchmarks including:

Training to support job performance (33 percentage points above benchmark).

Fairness in performance evaluation (28 percentage points above benchmark).

Supervisor performance coaching (23 percentage points above benchmark).

Awareness of available career paths (22 percentage points above benchmark).

Availability of information (20 percentage points above benchmark).

Reasonableness of workloads (20 percentage points above benchmark).

Resources needed to do jobs well (18 percentage points above benchmark).

The survey was conducted by Korn Ferry, a leading global organizational consulting firm. The survey gathered multidimensional insights from nearly 60% of the Company's roughly 17,500 Trust and Safety division employees across the globe. Insights were gathered through an online survey, as well as virtual focus groups reaching employees globally and in-person focus groups in locations with a high concentration of content moderators, including Lisbon, Bogota and Athens.

Content moderators said they feel favorably regarding the Company's support (93%), training (90%), enablement (87%) and wellbeing (85%) initiatives, indicating that many content moderators are aware of and appreciate the measures that Teleperformance has in place to address their unique needs.

Teleperformance Trust and Safety content moderators also responded favorably to factors that can contribute or compromise a sense of wellbeing. The vast majority (85% of employees or more) feel supported by their team members, feel their supervisor is accessible when needed, feel adequately prepared to deal with egregious content, know how to reach wellness coaches and feel they are available when needed, and are able to take a wellness break when needed. The survey results showed Trust and Safety employees speak very highly of the support they receive from their supervisors. Performance targets are not a source of stress for most Trust and Safety employees, with 86% saying their performance targets are realistic and achievable.

While responses from the Teleperformance Trust and Safety staff rated above benchmarks on 94% of employee experience questions where the consulting firm had benchmarks available, the survey also identified some further improvement opportunities including greater employee recognition, expanding certain trainings to more content moderators, allowing content moderators to use wellness breaks as discretionary time, and faster more consistent company follow-through on reported issues. The review also revealed some differences in the employee experience by region and account.

More detailed findings are available on the Teleperformance website by clicking here. To learn more about the importance of the work content moderators are doing to keep the public safe from exposure to harmful online content, download the white paper "Humans at the Center of Effective Digital Defense" written by MIT Technology Review Insights.

Further Teleperformance also confirms that it is getting its employee and workplace practices in six countries with substantial Trust and Safety Operations audited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification. The findings of this review are expected over the next two weeks.

