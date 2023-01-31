Wyoming Receives CMS Certification for State's Medicaid Benefit Management System Implemented by CNSI

Streamlined Modular Certification with zero findings completes CNSI's record-setting feat for fastest Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES) implementation

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES) provider, announced today that the Wyoming Department of Health received certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state's Medicaid Benefit Management System (BMS), designed and implemented by CNSI. Built on the company's modular evoBrix X™ platform, the new Medicaid BMS provides a modern, more efficient system for health claims processing and adjudication that is designed to reduce the administrative burden for providers and lower costs for the state.

The BMS is a mission-critical module within the new Wyoming Integrated Next Generation System (WINGS), a system of service-based components and interconnected modules that is replacing the legacy claims adjudication and fiscal agent services contract – formerly known as the Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS). With the new BMS, ongoing programs and federal and state legislative changes in healthcare policy are now automatically integrated within the adjudication process, saving time and money for the state. The new system also allows Wyoming health providers to enter claims for payment processing in real time, flagging errors for immediate correction and faster payment.

"Delivering a CMS-certified project of this magnitude for our client is particularly rewarding for CNSI, given that we initiated this project during a pandemic, implemented it in record time, and exquisitely executed to meet our client's needs while also meeting CMS's new Streamlined Modular Certification guidelines," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of CNSI. "I'm incredibly proud of the joint CNSI-Wyoming project teams for delivering an outstanding outcome that will help the Wyoming Department of Health ensure its residents have timely access to the essential healthcare services they deserve."

In the 51 years since the first MMIS was implemented nationally, the Wyoming project represents the only state system of this kind to be successfully implemented within 19 months of project initiation. Projects of this scope have historically required 36 months for completion, with many extending even longer. CNSI's Wyoming Medicaid BMS holds the record for being the fastest implementation of a full claims adjudication and fiscal agent services and system to achieve full certification.

Jesse Springer, Medicaid Technology and Business Operations Section Manager, Wyoming Department of Health, said, "We are grateful to our state staff who worked with CNSI to achieve this historic accomplishment so that we can continue to bring outstanding healthcare services to Wyoming residents as efficiently as possible."

Since going live on October 25, 2021, Wyoming's new BMS core claims system manages approximately 60,000 actively enrolled members per month and processes 3 million claims per year.

In addition to the technology system, CNSI provides Wyoming with fiscal agent business operations services, claims processing, provider call center, technical support, infrastructure, and a hosting environment.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities.

Co-headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and Nashville, TN, CNSI merged with Kepro in December 2022. The combined company helps government-sponsored healthcare agencies and payers expand healthcare access, enhance quality, improve health outcomes, and lower costs with our clinical services, provider management, health claims and encounter processing, data interoperability, and health analytics services and solutions. Learn more at www.cns-inc.com.

