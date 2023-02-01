BenefitMall Expands Kaiser Permanente Relationship to California

New market builds upon existing offerings in Colorado, Georgia and Mid-Atlantic markets

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Kaiser Permanente to serve as a general agency in California beginning February 1.

BenefitMall (PRNewswire)

Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health plans, known for pioneering a new model for healthcare that connects care with coverage. Kaiser Permanente members benefit from doctors, hospitals, digital tools, and specialty services that are all connected to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. BenefitMall has served as a general agency for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, Georgia, and the Mid-Atlantic for more than 10 years.

"BenefitMall is proud to become a general agency for Kaiser Permanente in the California market, adding to our strong portfolio of products," said Tiffany Stiller, BenefitMall vice president for carrier relations. "The opportunity it presents to elevate our service to our broker and carrier partners aligns with our mission to provide the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience.

For more information, please visit www.benefitmall.com .

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest employee benefits general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 brokers to deliver benefits solutions to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

On September 1, 2022, CRC Insurance Services, LLC acquired BenefitMall. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BenefitMall