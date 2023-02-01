Benzinga Brings Nation's Top Psychedelics Business, Investing Conference Back To Miami Beach April 13

Be at the forefront of the next big thing in investing: psychedelics. Don't miss the opportunity to join the top minds in the industry at the leading psychedelics investing conference, hosted by Benzinga, on April 13 in Miami. Network with key players, gain valuable insights and discover the most promising investment opportunities in the psychedelics space. Limited spots are available: register now to secure your place at this exclusive event before it's too late.

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference , the premier gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors, is returning to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 13, 2023.

Psychedelics Conference (PRNewswire)

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, the leader in financial news and data for the psychedelics industry.

Join Benzinga for a day full of unique networking opportunities, exclusive industry insights and a chance to be in the room with the leaders taking psychedelics to the next level.

The Speakers

The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will feature a suite of the top minds in the psychedelics space.

Past keynote speakers have included Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares Investment Advisers and host of ABC's "Shark Tank," and Klee Irwin, CEO of natural products giant Irwin Naturals.

Other big speakers featured last year were:

Tim Schlidt , Co-Founder and Partner of Palo Santo

Rob Barrow , CEO of MindMed

Dustin Robinson , Managing Partner of Iter Investments

Lindsay Hoover , Partner of JLS Fund

Dr. Joseph Tucker , CEO of Enveric Biosciences

Natalie Ginsberg , Global Impact Officer of MAPS

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's exciting to once again open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm shift in mental health treatment," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Click here to register for the full in-person Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors and more.

Secure your spot now and also gain full access to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference happening at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21, 2022. Dual event passes are available.

Why Attend The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference is a natural spinoff from the now-classic Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, which have already featured numerous panels and presentations from key representatives of the psychedelics space, including leaders from:

MindMed

Enveric Biosciences

Mydecine

Novamind

Numinus Wellness

NeonMind Biosciences

Entheon Biomedical

Cybin

After 15 extremely successful cannabis editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will feature all the core components of a classic Benzinga event, including keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations and investor and celebrity appearances.

"Benzinga has always held a keen interest in emerging industries and we believe psychedelics is another sector poised for growth. We're thrilled to welcome the executives, investors and analysts at the forefront of this exciting industry to Miami on April 13. We're even more excited to give our audience the platform to engage with these leaders directly," says Patrick Lane, executive vice president of partnerships at Benzinga.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benzinga