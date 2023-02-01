BETFRED SPORTSBOOK LAUNCHES IN VIRGINIA

Virginia becomes Betfred's Ninth US State

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred has officially launched online operations in Virginia, its ninth state. The company was previously announced as the official sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC and will be the back-of-jersey sponsor for the home and away kits for the 2023 USL Championship Season.

"We are excited to finally begin online operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to activating our partnership with Loudoun United," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "This is the ideal time to launch sports betting with several major sporting events happening over the coming weeks and months, and of course with the USL Championship season kicking off soon."

Betfred is known in the UK and US as a sportsbook that strives to deliver the best overall betting experience by creating innovative promotions and putting customers first. The company recently launched Betfred Rewards to reward customers and build loyalty via Fred Bets, bet insurance, game tickets, merchandise and more.

"We're excited to introduce the Red-and-White Community to our sports betting partner, Betfred," said Doug Raftery, Loudoun United FC Executive Business Officer. "You can expect to see a prominent presence from Betfred at home games and various online club channels. We look forward to a fantastic 2023 season and helping to scale our business together."

The Betfred Sportsbook mobile betting apps can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or by visiting www.betfredsports.com. Customers must be 21+. Wagers only accepted in Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-888-532-3500.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC (LUFC) is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Loudoun County, Virginia. The club plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred Sports is currently licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Nevada.

