Carhartt Makes It Happen with Launch of Artificially Intelligent Heated Vest

The next generation of Carhartt workwear monitors and responds in real time to efficiently provide maximum comfort in cold weather conditions

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carhartt introduces the workwear of the future: the Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest. In partnership with clim8, the new intelligent heated vest from Carhartt is born to outwork fluctuating body temps and built to personalize heat and comfort both on and off the job.

Developed to help people live, work and perform more comfortably in cold environments, the new Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest is a lightweight, durable garment that intelligently responds to real-time temps, activity level and changing conditions. Built to eliminate the pain point of layering clothes while on the job, as well as overheating in cold-weather gear, the new smart vest from Carhartt frees workers from distractions with a personalized approach to regulating warmth.

"Mother nature presents all sorts of challenges, and this cutting-edge technology will enable users to manage their body heat and enjoy optimal comfort in cold conditions," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Global Product at Carhartt. "With changing temperatures, different work environments and fluctuating activity levels, our new heated vest offers a personalized experience and functions as a reactionary approach to body heat that enables users to get the job done regardless of the environment or climate."

With three strategically-mapped heat zones across vital sections of the torso, the Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest is on the cutting edge of wearable technology and built to:

Monitor temperature in real-time

Analyze the wearer's profile, environment and activity

Activate heat automatically and safely

Regulate warmth to reach optimal comfort

Reduce bulk by eliminating the hassle of adding and removing layers

Powered by clim8® intelligent thermal technology, the new AI-based heated vest from Carhartt features numerous technological advantages over other heated technologies – including intelligent heating modes that detect when to start/stop heating, an auto on/off wearing interface that detects when you put on or take off the vest, and a smart battery system that optimizes usage to ensure longevity. Using the clim8® smartphone app, users can simply pair the vest via Bluetooth® technology and calibrate it to their personalized comfort settings. The clim8 AI-powered technology will automatically provide heating when it is needed to ensure the body remains at a comfortable temperature, maximizing performance despite cold mornings or late night on the job site.

"At clim8 we are proud of the launch of the Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest. Both teams have worked intensely over the past 2 years on field and lab testing to bring a cutting-edge product, merging Carhartt's strong DNA of durability, performance and clim8's unique thermal experience." said Florian Miguet, CEO of clim8.

The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest powered by clim8® intelligent thermal technology is the latest product unveiled from Carhartt's innovation pipeline. Carhartt X, the new program which is designed to push the limits of what is possible in workwear, creates exclusive and advanced small batch concepts that are built to take on the next frontier. In 2022, Carhartt launched a customization program in partnership with DXM, which enabled customers to customize key styles to meet their work and outdoor apparel needs.

The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest will be available on Carhartt.com for $220.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About clim8

Founded in France in 2016, clim8 provides high-end personalized thermoregulation technology dedicated to smart clothing. With strong expertise in thermophysiology, IoT and e-textiles, the clim8 team pushes design and testing conditions to the extreme to deliver the most durable and highest quality heated garments in the industry. More information on myclim8.com

The new Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest employs the latest in personalized thermo-regulation to maintain your ideal temperature. (PRNewswire)

We’re proud to announce Carhartt X: Advanced concepts built to take on the next frontier. These small batch, exclusive products help us test the limits of what’s possible. (PRNewswire)

