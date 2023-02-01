LivePerson enhances Conversational Cloud with the latest in Generative AI to drive better business outcomes

Leading Conversational AI company — trusted by hundreds of the world's biggest brands — upgrades platform with cutting-edge generative capabilities, including ChatGPT

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, today announced enhancements to its industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform that will help enterprise brands leverage Generative AI and Conversational AI in tandem to drive better business outcomes.

Since its inception pioneering the invention of web chat for brands, LivePerson has continually pushed the limits of digital engagement between businesses and their customers. Its AI innovations have been recognized by the world's leading awards and recognition programs for customer care, sales, marketing, and technology. LivePerson started investing in large language models (LLMs) early, integrating them into its Conversational Cloud platform beginning in 2019 to drive dialog, understand user intent and sentiment, and recognize conversation success and resolution.

Today, LivePerson announced enhancements that will empower enterprises to safely and productively leverage Generative AI within its trusted Conversational AI platform , including:

LivePerson's Knowledge AI will be enhanced to include generative capabilities from OpenAI, beginning in the coming weeks with select co-innovation partner brands. Currently, hundreds of the world's largest brands use Knowledge AI to create conversations out of their knowledge assets, with existing LLM integrations helping them understand and process conversations.

LivePerson's Conversation Assist facilitates agent oversight at scale to help AI running on the platform provide factual, up-to-date answers. By connecting Generative AI to LivePerson's Conversation Assist system, brands can leverage generative outputs while keeping them grounded, factual, and truly helpful to customers.

LivePerson's Agent Productivity tools enable enterprises to track and improve customer service agent productivity and performance. These tools will be enhanced to leverage Generative AI models such as ChatGPT for features including auto-summarization, auto-completion, and customer journey tracking.

In addition, LivePerson is co-innovating with some of the world's largest brands to take Generative AI a step further, going beyond answering questions to deliver systems that can safely take action and solve problems. This will open new use cases to build on the billions of automated interactions that run through the Conversational Cloud every year (six billion in 2022 alone).

"With the debut of ChatGPT's LLM and other Generative AI technologies driving intense public interest in AI capabilities, enterprise brands are scrambling to leverage them in conversational experiences to generate better business outcomes," said LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio. "While these models are incredibly exciting, they also pose serious safety, security, and ethics challenges, especially in regulated industries. Selecting partners that can help manage these risks while delivering the most benefit from Generative AI will quickly become a business imperative for all kinds of enterprises."

LivePerson is uniquely positioned to leverage Generative AI in its conversational platform:

LivePerson's AI is trained on a vast and rich data source derived from billions of conversational interactions each year (10+ billion in 2022 alone). It is also governed by 25+ years of experience managing brand-to-consumer interactions from the world's largest enterprises.

Unlike other platforms, over 350,000 humans participate in LivePerson's AI learning loops, keeping conversations grounded and factual. This provides human feedback to the AI at a scale of hundreds of millions of data points.

LivePerson draws conversational data from all channels across voice and digital to produce actionable insights and drive better business outcomes.

EqualAI , a nonprofit instituted in 2018 to help set national standards for responsible AI. Today, the organization spreads awareness about responsible AI to hundreds of organizations and trains senior executives on how to operationalize trustworthy AI principles. In 2021, the organization's president and CEO, Miriam Vogel , was appointed to chair the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. President and National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence. The company's commitment to fight bias in AI is deep and long-standing. LivePerson is a founding member of, a nonprofit instituted in 2018 to help set national standards for responsible AI. Today, the organization spreads awareness about responsible AI to hundreds of organizations and trains senior executives on how to operationalize trustworthy AI principles. In 2021, the organization's president and CEO,, was appointed to chair the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. President and National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence.

While Gartner predicts that chatbots will become the primary customer service channel for roughly a quarter of organizations by 2027 , LivePerson clients are already well ahead of the curve, with many already running over 40% of their contact center volume through its platform. Among the Global Fortune 500, LivePerson now counts 55% of telcos, 25% of retailers, 50% of airlines, 31% of banks, and 40% of technology companies as customers, helping them reduce customer care costs up to 50% and increase sales by hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

To help enterprises understand the challenges and opportunities of leveraging Generative AI, LivePerson will bring together AI luminaries, including Joe Bradley, LivePerson's Chief Scientist, and Miriam Vogel, President of EqualAI. The session, which will be moderated by LivePerson CMO Ruth Zive, will take place on February 23, 2023 at 11 AM ET and help shed light on "The Realities of Bringing Generative AI into Conversations between Customers & Enterprises."

To register for this event, please click here . To learn more about LivePerson's Conversational AI, visit liveperson.com .

