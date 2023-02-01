THOUGHTFOCUS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL GREENBERG AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services end market, is pleased to announce Michael Greenberg as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 1, 2022. Michael is responsible for all revenue generation, strategy, and execution worldwide. He will oversee ThoughtFocus' industry-focused verticals and drive sales, customer success, marketing, and delivery, ensuring those departments work cohesively to execute the Company strategy and growth initiatives.

ThoughtFocus, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Michael's proven expertise in scaling digital services companies positions him perfectly to drive ThoughtFocus' growth.

Michael reports to and succeeds co-founder Shylesh Krishnan, who recently took over as Chief Executive Officer of ThoughtFocus.

"We are extremely excited to have Michael join our team and to partner together to pursue our growth strategy. With his extensive experience growing and scaling digital services companies, and relationships he has fostered over the years, we believe he will make significant contributions to ThoughtFocus. I strongly believe the addition of Michael to the team will help accelerate the growth trajectory of our Company," said Krishnan.

Michael has 20 years of experience growing and managing global enterprise customers and building successful sales, marketing, and vertical growth teams. Prior to ThoughtFocus, Michael was COO of a global Fintech firm and before that, he was EVP, North America at Endava and co-led the Global BFSI sector. He was instrumental in driving outsized revenue growth and successfully executed numerous global strategic growth initiatives. Prior to Endava, while at Globant, Michael led sales, operations, and technology for a group of strategic accounts and consistently achieved double digit revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative and growing organization," said Michael Greenberg. "One of ThoughtFocus' greatest successes has been delivering positive outcomes through its domain and technology excellence to the world's top financial firms and I'm beyond excited to work with some of the most brilliant developers, technologists, and domain thought leaders in the industry. ThoughtFocus already has an established reputation, as well as long-tenured customers, and now with a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital, is on a great trajectory for the next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Shylesh and the rest of the team at ThoughtFocus to continue building upon its success and expand into new markets."

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital and a ThoughtFocus board member, commented, "Michael comes to ThoughtFocus with the proven ability to scale companies and deep M&A experience in the digital services sector, which perfectly positions him to help drive ThoughtFocus' future growth."

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. We do this through executional excellence and mitigating the risk of change. With headquarters in the U.S., the Company has more than 2,100 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com .

Contact:



Gagan Agarwal

Head of Marketing

Gagan.Agarwal@ThoughtFocus.com

ThoughtFocus, Inc.

245 S Executive Dr, Suite 250

Brookfield, WI 53005

+1 414 214 3100

PR@ThoughtFocus.com

www.thoughtfocus.com

Michael Greenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, ThoughtFocus (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThoughtFocus