Ventech Solutions Partners with ADvancing States to Deliver Technical Assistance to Five States on ARPA HCBS Initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions is proud to partner with ADvancing States to give five states technical assistance for a select number of American Rescue Plan Act Home and Community-Based Services (ARPA HCBS) initiatives. As part of the ARPA HCBS Technical Assistance Collective, Ventech Solutions will deliver this technical assistance in specific areas, giving states what they need to successfully execute their own ARPA HCBS initiatives.

The five selected states—Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Michigan and Wisconsin—will receive assistance in the following specified areas:

Alabama will receive assistance in standardizing case management systems across departments as well as building a new service package to better serve children in foster care.

Colorado will receive assistance in building a long-term plan for sustaining a significant investment in ARPA HCBS initiatives and evaluating which pilot programs should be continued.

Delaware will receive assistance in designing and implementing HCBS innovation pilot grants for providers, advocacy organizations or other entities.

Michigan will receive assistance in expanding Medicaid eligibility consistent with new guidance and designing a multifaceted long-term care public education campaign that encourages pre-crisis planning and adheres to national best practices for long-term care needs.

Wisconsin will receive assistance in implementing a data collection and monitoring framework for assisted living facilities as well as assistance for other initiatives to support the state's older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers.

Ventech Solutions is pleased to work with ADvancing States and the five selected states to help them reach their goals to improve services for their most vulnerable residents.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

