Greenbriar Equity Group Raises $3.475 Billion in Oversubscribed Sixth Fund

– Fund VI will Continue Focus on Investing in Targeted Sub-Sectors with Extended Growth Themes where Greenbriar can Leverage its Specialization and Network –

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. today announced the final closing of Greenbriar Equity Fund VI, L.P. ("Fund VI") with total capital commitments of $3.475 billion, inclusive of $225 million in commitments from the general partner and its network of operating executives. Fund VI represents the firm's largest fund to date, receiving strong support from both existing investors as well as an expanded base of new investors globally. Fund VI was significantly oversubscribed at its hard cap, successfully completing the fundraise above its $2.75 billion target after launching in the third quarter last year.

Fund VI will continue Greenbriar's same 20-plus year strategy of investing in targeted sub-sectors with extended growth themes where its specialization and network can create meaningful advantage. Greenbriar's portfolio of supply chain, business services and advanced manufacturing companies provide critical technology, services and logistical support across the global industrial and consumer economy. Greenbriar's focused strategy, deep domain expertise and extensive network of industry relationships have enabled its successful long-term track record.

Noah Roy, a Greenbriar Managing Partner, said, "All of us at Greenbriar are deeply appreciative of the support we have received from so many of our longtime existing investors, as well as a large number of new investors. Particularly during this period of market uncertainty, it is a recognition of the long-term benefits of our consistent and focused strategy, cohesive long-tenured team, collaborative culture, and hands-on approach to value creation with our portfolio companies. We continue to invest in our people and capabilities as we look forward to Fund VI, and we are excited for the opportunities we see ahead. Our goal remains the same, to be the partner of choice in our core sectors for market-leading companies and management teams looking to accelerate growth."

Evercore acted as Greenbriar's exclusive global placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as fund counsel.



