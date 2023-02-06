Siena/St. Bonaventure Survey: 75% of Americans Plan to Watch Super Bowl LVII; 29% Consider it a National Holiday

82% Look Forward to Commercials; 80% Enjoy Halftime Show
1 in 5 Likely to Wager on Game; Top Foods: Chips & Dips, Wings, Pizza, Nachos
NOTE: This is Second of Three Releases – "All Things Super Bowl"
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-five percent of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII Sunday, and 53% say the game is an important part of their life, according to a new national survey released today by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University's Jandoli School of Communication.
- 82% look forward to the new commercials
- 80% enjoy the halftime show
- 78% love the game and never miss it
Why watch?
- 90% say it's an opportunity to hang out with friends and family
- 75% say it's an opportunity to eat and drink
Foods at most Super Bowl parties?
- Chips and dip 75%
- Chicken wings 59%
- Pizza 59%
- Cookies and brownies 56%
- Nachos 55%
- Burgers 51%
- Cheese and crackers 50%
- Sandwiches 47%
- Chili 31%
- Pigs in a blanket 24%
Where do we watch?
- Attend a party 40%
- Host a party 29%
- Bar 18% overall, 42% of Avid fans
Do we bet?
- 20% plan to wager on game, of those, 47% will bet more than $100
- 83% will place 'friendly bet'
- 77% will participate in office pool
Is it a holiday?
- 29% consider Super Bowl a national holiday
- Most say Super Bowl less important than major holidays
- A third of Avid fans say Super Bowl more important than their birthday
- 40% wear team apparel; 22% planning to buy Super Bowl merchandise this year
- 42% buy Super Bowl-themed foods
- 72% watch halftime show
Want to go to the game?
- 12% have gone to The Game; 58% would like to go to Super Bowl
- 16% willing to spend more than $1000 to go
American Sports Fanship Survey: conducted January 3 - 8, 2023; 3201 responses from a proprietary online panel of US Residents. Data: statistically adjusted by age, region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness. Overall margin of error: +/- 1.8 percentage points including the design effects from weighting.
