Sky Zone to Bring Active Play to Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today that Shawn Singh will be opening Sky Zone's first ever park in Houston as the company continues to rapidly expand its nationwide footprint.

"After taking my kids to Sky Zone, I knew it was something special that I wanted to pursue as an investment. The brand's unmatched unit economics combined with the opportunity to bring Sky Zone to Houston for the very first time is an exciting prospect," said Shawn Singh, Sky Zone franchisee. "Sky Zone allows kids to be kids in a fun and safe way and I can't wait for the families of Houston to get a chance to experience all the exciting attractions and programs that Sky Zone has to offer."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; adrenaline-fueled Air Courts where guests can find that extra boost to land social media-worthy slam dunks and jaw-dropping soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

"Our parks continue to outperform other active entertainment industry brands, driving our expansion into new markets, such as Houston," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development at Sky Zone. "Texas is a strategic focus for our franchise development, and we look forward to expanding further within the state. With Shawn's 30-plus years in entrepreneurship, we knew that he would be a strong franchisee and are excited to help him bring Sky Zone's beloved style of active fun to Houston."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

