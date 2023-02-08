Hurley Drops 3 New Collections in Celebration of the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year Hurley, the iconic action-sports brand, announces title sponsorship of the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach 2023 in North Shore, Oahu. The world's best surfers are heading to the iconic open-ocean Hawaiian break to compete in this Men's and Women's World Championship event, the second stop on tour, and an event that will set the competitive tone for the rest of the year.

The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach not only honors the world's best surfing, but also the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, artists and local surfers. To celebrate this, Hurley will be dropping 3 new capsules to coincide with the event. The first collection celebrates Hurley's epic big wave surfer and paddle boarder, Kai Lenny, with a new performance-based collection of hooded performance surf tops, boardshorts and tees all geared to help consumers reach their full potential in the water.

The second collection supports five-time WSL Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore, with a new Moore Aloha collection of swimwear and a line-up of local activations. This is Hurley's 3rd collaboration with Carissa Moore. The collection incorporates prints designed by local Hawaiian artist, Aloha De Mele. The designs are inspired by the beauty of islands, from the hibiscus and plumeria prints to the floral leis. The capsule pays homage and respect to the land Moore loves and calls home, and supports her Moore Aloha foundation which helps young girls be themselves. The third partners with Oahu based artist and surfer, Nick Kuchar, known for his vintage inspired art, with new Phantom boardshorts, shirts and tees, the launch of which will all coincide with the event. This collection will be available this summer.

"Hurley first began as a premier brand known for surf, skate, and snow. We are now proud to also be known for supporting local artists and the inspirational work they create," says COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, parent company of Hurley, Ralph Gindi. "Hurley truly is a global lifestyle brand, and we believe having a strong presence in art and music is equally as important as the action sports side," he adds. This year's event poster was created by Hurley's own talented team of designers who were inspired to put a futuristic spin on the iconic wave. Local retailers are embracing the art, including Hawaiian Island Creations, who is featuring it for their advertising on Hawaiian Airlines.

Team Hurley is pleased to support its own surfers in this year's event including Carissa Moore, Gabriella Bryan, Connor O'Leary, Jake Marshall, and Filipe Toledo.

The holding period for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, which is the second stop of the 2023 Championship Tour, is from February 12 to February 23, 2023. The event will be broadcasted LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and on the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL's broadcast partners.

For more information, visit www.Hurley.com and www.WorldSurfLeague.com .

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com , and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

