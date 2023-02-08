Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

- Total revenues of $655.9 million ($643.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $961.7 million ($955.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $13.3 million ($16.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $85.5 million ($83.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $0.49 ($0.60 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.12 ($3.05 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the fourth quarter 2022 of $13.3 million ($0.49 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $85.5 million ($3.12 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's fourth quarter 2022 net income was $16.3 million ($0.60 per diluted share) compared to $83.7 million ($3.05 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $20.8 million ($24.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $114.1 million ($111.7 million on an adjusted basis) for the fourth quarter 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 results included $12.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and gains related to settlements of company-owned insurance policies, offset by $16.7 million of combined office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses. Fourth quarter 2021 results included $6.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments, partially offset by net realized losses primarily related to sale of securities investments and other assets and $4.1 million of office closure costs.
"Our fourth quarter results were impacted by historically low transaction volumes due to the current economic environment and its impact on the housing industry. We have continued to manage our operations during this challenging environment with a reasonable balance of cost discipline and investment in capabilities that we expect will have a positive impact on our business over the long term," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have made significant progress in becoming a stronger company and will continue to invest opportunistically to build a more resilient company. In line with our long-term strategies of improving Stewart, we are excited to welcome to the Stewart family BCHH, a national provider of title services to institutional real estate investors and lenders."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues
655.9
961.7
3,069.3
3,305.8
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
20.8
114.1
232.7
434.0
Income tax expense
(2.5)
(23.4)
(50.9)
(94.0)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4.9)
(5.1)
(19.5)
(16.8)
Net income attributable to Stewart
13.3
85.5
162.3
323.2
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
3.0
(1.8)
17.8
(14.1)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
16.3
83.7
180.1
309.1
Net income per diluted Stewart share
0.49
3.12
5.94
11.90
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
0.60
3.05
6.58
11.38
* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
581.6
836.4
(30 %)
Investment income
6.9
3.7
85 %
Net realized and unrealized gains
10.3
4.9
110 %
Pretax income
26.9
118.6
(77 %)
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income
8.0
2.6
Adjusted pretax income*
35.0
121.1
(71 %)
Pretax margin
4.5 %
14.0 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
5.9 %
14.4 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See
Operating revenues for the title segment decreased $254.8 million, or 30 percent, in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations, while total segment operating expenses decreased $154.6 million, or 21 percent, primarily as a result of lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $107.8 million, or 30 percent, consistent with the 30 percent decline in gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2022 was 17.6 percent compared to 18 percent in the fourth quarter 2021.
Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $36.2 million, or 11 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, and as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 48.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 38.3 percent in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to lower revenues in the fourth quarter 2022. Title loss expense in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $11.9 million, or 36 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter 2021.
The title segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarters 2022 and 2021 included net unrealized gains of $11.2 million and $8.1 million, respectively, related to fair value changes of equity securities investments and net realized losses of $0.6 million and $0.8 million, respectively, on sale of investment securities. Additionally, the segment recorded $2.0 million of net losses related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments during the fourth quarter 2021. Investment income in the fourth quarter 2022 increased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investments in the fourth quarter 2022.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
171.3
251.0
(32 %)
International
24.0
38.3
(37 %)
195.3
289.3
(32 %)
Commercial:
Domestic
66.9
93.1
(28 %)
International
7.7
9.4
(18 %)
74.6
102.5
(27 %)
Total direct title revenues
269.9
391.8
(31 %)
Total non-commercial revenues decreased $94.0 million, or 32 percent, primarily resulting from a 55 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $26.2 million, or 28 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volume and size compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the fourth quarter 2022 was $15,100, which was 23 percent lower compared to $19,700 in the fourth quarter 2021, while average residential fee per file in the fourth quarter 2022 increased 45 percent to $3,500, compared to $2,400 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix in the fourth quarter 2022. Total international revenues in the fourth quarter 2022 declined by $16.0 million, or 34 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
54.7
83.7
(35 %)
Net realized and unrealized gains
-
3.3
(100 %)
Pretax income
0.4
5.3
(93 %)
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income
6.6
2.3
Adjusted pretax income*
7.0
7.6
(7 %)
Pretax margin
0.7 %
6.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
12.8 %
9.1 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See
Operating revenues for the real estate solutions segment decreased in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to last year's fourth quarter primarily due to lower transaction volumes influenced by the current high interest rate environment. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses decreased 36 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, consistent with the reduced operating revenue. Net realized and unrealized gains during the fourth quarter 2021 were primarily driven by net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income were total acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the fourth quarters 2022 and 2021 of $5.8 million and $5.6 million, respectively.
Corporate and Other Segment
The corporate and other segment recorded $2.5 million of net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarter 2022, primarily related to settlement of a company-owned life insurance policy, compared to $1.6 million of net realized losses in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by losses on asset disposals. Segment results for the fourth quarter 2021 included a real estate brokerage company that was acquired in late 2021 and sold in early 2022. Net expenses attributable to corporate operations increased to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest expense resulting from debt.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $29.8 million, or 14 percent, compared to the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and temporary labor costs, consistent with lower operating results and volumes, partially offset by severance expenses and increased average headcount resulting from acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 30.1 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 23.3 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2022.
Total other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $65.8 million, or 31 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues, partially offset by higher office closure costs and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses recorded during the fourth quarter 2022. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were 22.8 percent compared to 22.2 percent in the fourth quarter 2021; excluding office closure costs and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, consolidated other operating expenses were 20.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 21.7 percent in the prior year quarter.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased to $24.8 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $133.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by the lower net income in the fourth quarter 2022.
Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 9, 2023. To participate, dial (800) 274-8461 (USA) or (203) 518-9843 (International) - access code STCQ422. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2023 until midnight on February 16, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-2383 or (402) 220-7202 (International).
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
269,894
391,778
1,246,258
1,390,921
Agency operations
311,697
444,617
1,466,243
1,582,640
Real estate solutions and other
54,697
115,043
335,850
291,055
Total operating revenues
636,288
951,438
3,048,351
3,264,616
Investment income
6,903
3,728
22,421
16,855
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
12,718
6,505
(1,476)
24,321
655,909
961,671
3,069,296
3,305,792
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
256,752
364,570
1,208,307
1,300,431
Employee costs
191,715
221,517
802,001
776,968
Other operating expenses
145,056
210,898
648,022
626,762
Title losses and related claims
21,628
33,556
102,733
126,243
Depreciation and amortization
15,075
13,992
57,178
36,386
Interest
4,932
3,071
18,403
5,031
635,158
847,604
2,836,644
2,871,821
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
20,751
114,067
232,652
433,971
Income tax expense
(2,488)
(23,442)
(50,864)
(93,989)
Net income
18,263
90,625
181,788
339,982
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,949
5,127
19,483
16,766
Net income attributable to Stewart
13,314
85,498
162,305
323,216
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
0.49
3.12
5.94
11.90
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,276
27,405
27,347
27,168
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
24,820
132,974
191,860
390,291
Other comprehensive income (loss)
13,465
(4,524)
(51,596)
(16,769)
Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Closed Orders
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Commercial
1,243
1,124
1,807
4,174
Commercial
1,242
1,141
2,058
4,441
Purchase
15,591
13,400
11,562
40,553
Purchase
12,560
11,480
11,340
35,380
Refinancing
4,858
4,549
3,682
13,089
Refinancing
3,866
3,231
3,151
10,248
Other
1,844
1,428
1,219
4,491
Other
1,403
964
926
3,293
Total
23,536
20,501
18,270
62,307
Total
19,071
16,816
17,475
53,362
Opened Orders
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Closed Orders
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Commercial
1,292
1,315
1,871
4,478
Commercial
1,341
1,264
2,191
4,796
Purchase
22,331
21,281
18,759
62,371
Purchase
18,578
18,507
20,047
57,132
Refinancing
18,377
17,310
15,100
50,787
Refinancing
15,651
15,752
13,863
45,266
Other
674
412
413
1,499
Other
449
438
357
1,244
Total
42,674
40,318
36,143
119,135
Total
36,019
35,961
36,458
108,438
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
December 31,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
248,367
485,919
Short-term investments
24,318
17,650
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
710,083
679,214
Receivables – premiums from agencies
39,921
45,428
Receivables – other
85,111
81,623
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(7,309)
(7,711)
Property and equipment, net
81,539
72,456
Operating lease assets, net
127,830
134,578
Title plants
73,358
76,859
Goodwill
1,072,982
924,837
Intangible assets, net of amortization
199,084
229,804
Deferred tax assets
2,590
3,846
Other assets
80,005
68,859
2,737,879
2,813,362
Liabilities:
Notes payable
447,006
483,491
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
196,541
287,326
Operating lease liabilities
148,003
149,417
Estimated title losses
549,448
549,614
Deferred tax liabilities
26,616
48,779
1,367,614
1,518,627
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
324,344
309,622
Retained earnings
1,091,816
974,800
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(51,343)
253
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,362,151
1,282,009
Noncontrolling interests
8,114
12,726
Total stockholders' equity
1,370,265
1,294,735
2,737,879
2,813,362
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,130
26,893
Book value per share
50.21
47.67
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Quarter Ended:
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
581,591
54,697
-
636,288
836,395
83,675
31,368
951,438
Investment income
6,891
12
-
6,903
3,728
-
-
3,728
Net realized and unrealized gains
10,262
-
2,456
12,718
4,877
3,273
(1,645)
6,505
598,744
54,709
2,456
655,909
845,000
86,948
29,723
961,671
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
256,752
-
-
256,752
364,570
-
-
364,570
Employee costs
177,371
11,860
2,484
191,715
203,850
12,457
5,210
221,517
Other operating expenses
107,118
36,293
1,645
145,056
116,821
63,279
30,798
210,898
Title losses and related claims
21,628
-
-
21,628
33,556
-
-
33,556
Depreciation and amortization
8,617
6,182
276
15,075
7,648
5,917
427
13,992
Interest
338
-
4,594
4,932
-
-
3,071
3,071
571,824
54,335
8,999
635,158
726,445
81,653
39,506
847,604
Income (loss) before taxes
26,920
374
(6,543)
20,751
118,555
5,295
(9,783)
114,067
Year Ended:
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
2,712,501
296,673
39,177
3,048,351
2,973,524
259,724
31,368
3,264,616
Investment income
22,392
29
-
22,421
16,855
-
-
16,855
Net realized and unrealized
(1,149)
-
(327)
(1,476)
12,570
5,773
5,978
24,321
2,733,744
296,702
38,850
3,069,296
3,002,949
265,497
37,346
3,305,792
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
1,208,307
-
-
1,208,307
1,300,431
-
-
1,300,431
Employee costs
735,747
50,462
15,792
802,001
728,318
34,528
14,122
776,968
Other operating expenses
401,724
204,053
42,245
648,022
386,265
203,947
36,550
626,762
Title losses and related claims
102,733
-
-
102,733
126,243
-
-
126,243
Depreciation and amortization
29,715
25,563
1,900
57,178
21,227
14,071
1,088
36,386
Interest
386
-
18,017
18,403
3
-
5,028
5,031
2,478,612
280,078
77,954
2,836,644
2,562,487
252,546
56,788
2,871,821
Income (loss) before taxes
255,132
16,624
(39,104)
232,652
440,462
12,951
(19,442)
433,971
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization and other expenses are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Consolidated Stewart:
Total revenues
655.9
961.7
(32 %)
3,069.3
3,305.8
(7 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(12.7)
(6.5)
1.5
(24.3)
Other adjustments
-
-
(39.2)
-
Adjusted total revenues
643.2
955.2
(33 %)
3,031.6
3,281.5
(8 %)
Pretax income
20.8
114.1
(82 %)
232.7
434.0
(46 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(12.7)
(6.5)
1.5
(24.3)
Office closure expenses
7.5
4.1
10.5
6.1
Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses
6.5
-
6.5
-
Severance expenses
2.7
-
3.9
-
Other adjustments
-
-
0.9
-
Adjusted pretax income
24.7
111.7
(78 %)
256.0
415.8
(38 %)
Pretax margin
3.2 %
11.9 %
7.6 %
13.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin
3.8 %
11.7 %
8.4 %
12.7 %
Net income attributable to Stewart
13.3
85.5
(84 %)
162.3
323.2
(50 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(12.7)
(6.5)
1.5
(24.3)
Office closure expenses
7.5
4.1
10.5
6.1
Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses
6.5
-
6.5
-
Severance expenses
2.7
-
3.9
-
Other adjustments
-
-
0.9
-
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(1.0)
0.5
(5.6)
4.1
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
3.0
(1.8)
17.8
(14.1)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
16.3
83.7
(81 %)
180.1
309.1
(42 %)
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,276
27,405
27,347
27,168
Net income per share
0.49
3.12
5.94
11.90
Adjusted net income per share
0.60
3.05
6.58
11.38
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Title Segment:
Revenues
598.7
845.0
(29 %)
2,733.7
3,002.9
(9 %)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(10.3)
(4.9)
1.1
(12.6)
Adjusted revenues
588.5
840.1
(30 %)
2,734.9
2,990.4
(9 %)
Pretax income
26.9
118.6
(77 %)
255.1
440.5
(42 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(10.3)
(4.9)
1.1
(12.6)
Office closure expenses
6.9
4.1
10.5
6.1
Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses
6.5
-
6.5
-
Severance expenses
2.1
-
3.3
-
Acquired intangible asset amortization and other
2.8
3.3
9.1
6.0
Adjusted pretax income
35.0
121.1
(71 %)
285.8
440.0
(35 %)
Pretax margin
4.5 %
14.0 %
9.3 %
14.7 %
Adjusted pretax margin
5.9 %
14.4 %
10.4 %
14.7 %
Real Estate Solutions Segment:
Revenues
54.7
86.9
(37 %)
296.7
265.5
12 %
Net realized and unrealized gains
-
(3.3)
-
(5.8)
Adjusted revenues
54.7
83.7
(35 %)
296.7
259.7
14 %
Pretax income
0.4
5.3
(93 %)
16.6
13.0
28 %
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains
-
(3.3)
-
(5.8)
Office closure expenses
0.5
-
0.5
-
Severance expenses
0.3
-
0.3
-
Acquired intangible asset amortization
5.8
5.6
24.0
13.0
Adjusted pretax income
7.0
7.6
(7 %)
41.5
20.2
106 %
Pretax margin
0.7 %
6.1 %
5.6 %
4.9 %
Adjusted pretax margin
12.8 %
9.1 %
14.0 %
7.8 %
