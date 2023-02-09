ANCHIN WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2023 BEST OF ACCOUNTING AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE AS IT CELEBRATES 100 YEARS IN BUSINESS

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin , a premier accounting and advisory firm, has announced that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2023 Best of Accounting winners are more than 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

A recent client survey resulted in Anchin receiving satisfaction scores much higher than the industry average. In addition, Anchin received a Net Promoter® Score of 80.3%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 39% in 2022.

"For a century, Anchin has prioritized exceptional service and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way." Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner, said. "We attribute this achievement to both the home-grown and lateral talent we've steadily cultivated year after year. This fuels our independent, partner-owned best place to work culture, and enables us to invest in our clients and treat them as the VIPs that they are. In fact, VIP is also short for our forward-looking tagline, which is Vision – Insight – Possibilities (VIP), and we strive to bring each of these to our client relationships as well."

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 100th Anniversary of stability and growth, while much of the accounting industry is experiencing consolidation. We will continue to provide the reliability that many businesses, funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families are seeking during these times to achieve optimal results for our clients. Our coordinated, industry-focused teams are able to find opportunities in the current business and tax environment and provide clients the timely attention they need to succeed."

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty."

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at anchin.com.

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

