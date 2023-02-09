CleanSpark Reports First Quarter FY2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $27.8 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.0) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million; Mined 1,531 Bitcoin, a 132% increase over same prior year period

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

We believe we are one of the most reliable, efficient, and fastest growing public bitcoin miners in North America .

"We have reliably grown, quarter over quarter, as we execute an operational strategy that we believe makes us one of the fastest growing, most reliable, and most efficient publicly traded bitcoin miners in North America," said Chief Executive Officer Zach Bradford. "While we faced headwinds due to depressed bitcoin prices during most of our fiscal first quarter, we persisted and grew. Our average hashrate rapidly increased, outpacing global hashrate, and we mined the most bitcoin ever in a single quarter. Last month we had our highest monthly production ever, at nearly 700 bitcoins. We are starting to see all the hard work we put in during our last quarter pay off and we expect to continue to deliver on our goals as we work toward our calendar year end guidance of 16 EH/s."

"Exactly one year ago we shared our vision and strategy for being a top five miner. Not only did we achieve that goal rather quickly, but we have also set the tone for other miners about what a proper and prudent business model looks like in this industry," said Chief Financial Officer Gary A. Vecchiarelli. "We have been thoughtful and calculated buyers in this market, seeking out accretive acquisitions and efficiently deploying capital. We have been successful in sourcing and closing transactions which not only grow our percentage of the total global hash rate, but also produce meaningful bitcoin and cash flow while still paying down what little debt we have. Despite recent macro headwinds in our first quarter, we are excited for 2023 as a year of continued execution and growth."

Q1 Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues for the quarter were $27.8 million , a decrease of $9.3 million , or 25%, from $37.1 million for the same prior year period.

The Company recognized a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , of $(29.0) million , compared to net income of $14.5 million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased to ($1.4) million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million from the same prior year period.

The Company saw sequential revenues increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Revenues increased $1.6 million , or 6%, from the preceding fourth quarter. Net loss for the first quarter was ($29.0) million , decreasing $13.3 million from the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net loss of ($42.3) million . Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4) million , compared to $2.9 million in the preceding fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2022

Assets

Cash: $2.1 million

Bitcoin : $3.9 million (based upon a per bitcoin price of approximately $17,000 at December 31, 2022 )

Total Current assets: $21.2 million

Total Mining assets(including prepaid deposits & miners, net of accumulated depreciation): $349.0 million

Total Assets: $487 million

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $41.6 million

Total Liabilities: $59.8 million

Total Stockholders' Equity: $427.0 million

The Company's liquidity, in cash and bitcoin, was approximately $6.0m as of December 31, 2022. The Company's debt totaled $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, as the Company paid down $1.6 million or approximately 8% of its outstanding debt in the fourth quarter.

*See "Non-GAAP Measure" below.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte's Fast 500.

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)









December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,061



$ 20,463

Accounts receivable, net



30





27

Inventory



392





216

Prepaid expense and other current assets



6,069





7,931

Bitcoin



3,863





11,147

Derivative investment asset



1,685





2,956

Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value



639





610

Current assets held for sale



6,447





7,426

Total current assets

$ 21,186



$ 50,776















Property and equipment, net

$ 434,777



$ 376,781

Operating lease right of use asset



5,482





551

Intangible assets, net



6,213





6,485

Deposits on mining equipment



5,814





12,497

Other long-term asset



4,640





3,990

Goodwill



8,043





—

Long-term assets held for sale



634





1,545

Total assets

$ 486,789



$ 452,625















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 27,927



$ 24,662

Operating lease liability



260





113

Finance lease liability



218





260

Contingent consideration



4,840





—

Current portion of long-term loans payable



7,504





7,786

Dividends payable



21





21

Current liabilities held for sale



830





1,199

Total current liabilities

$ 41,600



$ 34,041

Long-term liabilities











Operating lease liability, net of current portion



5,457





447

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



129





180

Loans payable, net of current portion



12,099





13,433

Long-term liabilities held for sale



469





512

Total liabilities

$ 59,754



$ 48,613



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) ($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)









December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022





(Unaudited)







Stockholders' equity











Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 71,743,930 and

55,661,337 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



72





56

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A

shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding,

respectively



2





2

Additional paid-in capital



651,907





599,898

Accumulated other comprehensive income



139





110

Accumulated deficit



(225,085)





(196,054)

Total stockholders' equity



427,035





404,012















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 486,789



$ 452,625



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)









For the three months ended





December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Revenues, net











Bitcoin mining revenue, net

$ 27,746



$ 36,975

Other services revenue



73





150

Total revenues, net

$ 27,819



$ 37,125















Costs and expenses











Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)



20,416





5,636

Professional fees



2,831





3,102

Payroll expenses



9,802





7,328

General and administrative expenses



3,724





1,816

Loss on disposal of assets



—





278

Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



83





6,222

Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin



517





(9,995)

Depreciation and amortization



19,329





7,427

Total costs and expenses

$ 56,702



$ 21,814















(Loss) Income from operations



(28,883)





15,311















Other income (expense)











Change in fair value of contingent consideration



485





55

Realized gain on sale of equity security



—





1

Unrealized loss on equity security



—





(2)

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative security



(1,271)





299

Interest income



70





33

Interest expense



(889)





(53)

Total other (expense) income



(1,605)





333















(Loss) Income before income tax (expense) or benefit



(30,488)





15,644

Income tax expense



—





—

(Loss) income from continuing operations

$ (30,488)



$ 15,644















Discontinued operations











Income (loss) from discontinued operations

$ 1,457



$ (1,158)

Income tax (expense) or benefit



—





—

Income (loss) on discontinued operations

$ 1,457



$ (1,158)















Net (loss) income

$ (29,031)



$ 14,486















Preferred stock dividends



—





315















Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$ (29,031)



$ 14,171















Other comprehensive income



29





18















Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$ (29,002)



$ 14,189



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)(Continued) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)









For the three months ended





December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - basic

$ (0.46)



$ 0.38















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



66,395,174





40,279,938















(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - diluted



(0.46)





0.38















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



66,395,174





40,485,761















Income (loss) on discontinued operations per common share - basic

$ 0.02



$ (0.03)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



66,395,174





40,279,938















Income (loss) on discontinued operations per common share - diluted

$ 0.02



$ (0.03)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



67,400,334





40,279,938



Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, and, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration in respect of previously completed acquisitions, all of which are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) non-cash impairment losses related to long-lived (including goodwill) and digital assets, which include the company's bitcoin for which the accounting requires significant estimates and judgment, and where the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iv) realized gains and losses on sales of bitcoin and equity securities, the amounts of which are directly related to the unrealized gains and losses that are also excluded; (v) legal fees related to litigation and various transactions, which fees management does not believe are reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities; (vi) gains and losses on disposal of assets, majority of which are related to obsolete or unrepairable machines that are no longer deployed; and (vii) gains and losses related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to the Company's future business activities. The Company's management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these items allows for meaningful comparisons between what the Company's management considers to be the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing the Company's management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, the Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company's management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate our bitcoin related revenues). For example, the Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors. The Company has also excluded impairment losses on assets, including impairments of its bitcoin in its non-GAAP financial measures, which may continue to occur in future periods as a result of the Company's continued holdings of significant amounts of bitcoin.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Although, the Company's management utilizes internally and presents Adjusted EBITDA, the Company only utilizes that measure supplementally and does not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

Accordingly, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP (i.e., net loss).

CLEANSPARK, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022

Revenues, net











Bitcoin mining, net

$ 27,746



$ 36,975

Other services revenue



73





150

Total revenues, net

$ 27,819



$ 37,125















Net (loss) income

$ (29,031)



$ 14,486

Adjustments:















(Gain) loss on discontinued operations

$ (1,457)



$ 1,158

Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



83





6,222

Depreciation and amortization



19,329





7,427

Share-based compensation expense



5,878





5,749

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(485)





(55)

Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin



517





(9,995)

Realized gain on sale of equity security



—





(1)

Unrealized loss on equity security



—





2

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative security



1,271





(299)

Interest income



(70)





(33)

Interest expense



889





53

Loss on disposal of assets



—





278

Legal fees related to litigation

1,163



136

Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

542



—

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,371)



$ 25,128



















Three months ended September 30, 2022





Revenues, net









Bitcoin mining, net

$ 26,118





Other services revenue



55





Total revenues, net

$ 26,173

















Net loss

$ (42,301)





Adjustments:











Loss on discontinued operations

$ 1,147





Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



758





Impairment expense – other



250





Impairment expense – goodwill



12,048





Depreciation and amortization



16,385





Share-based compensation expense



13,949





Change in fair value of contingent consideration



40





Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(541)





Unrealized gain on derivative security



(194)





Interest income



(53)





Interest expense



703





Legal fees related to litigation



126





Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

597





Severance expenses

15





Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,929



























































