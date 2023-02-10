Bizbrain Technologies, a growing tech company, empowers women to become supply chain leaders

Production engineering students from Uruguay now have access to world-class training and the opportunity to work in global organizations with complex supply chains.

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, five talented young women were hired by Bizbrain Technologies. This addition further strengthens the skilled female presence at the company, which saw a three times increase in women joining the team in 2021, reinforcing its commitment to promoting women's leadership in the supply chain industry.

Luca Massasso, the co-founder, explains: "Bizbrain provides value consulting and we care about excellence. We do not look at gender or country of origin. We are happy to have found these professionals and to have a career growth value proposition also for young women."

In ten years, Bizbrain has trained over 70 professionals in advanced supply chain modeling and business transformation. Bizbrain provides unique training opportunities with proprietary materials developed by the company co-founders, who where previously SAP directors. Additionally, Bizbrain consultants receive training designed for business users (which is partly also available in the Bizbrain Academy which is open to all SAP customers).

Bizbrain develops an introduction to the work of a supply chain consultant that is culminating with the SAP certification prior to being engaged in their first project, a US customer. This is a booster for young generations to grow.

Bizbrain is helping to develop their skills and allowing them to lead projects and build meaningful careers in the industry. This is particularly important for women, who have historically faced barriers to entry and advance in this field.

Valentina Larzábal (current IBP Consultant) received this same training two years ago. She said, "since I completed the training, I have had the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and take on increasing responsibilities. My role has grown to include not only participating in projects but also generating training content and training new employees. I am grateful for the opportunities Bizbrain has provided me and I am confident that this positive trajectory will continue in the future."

According to Gartner's survey1 (June 2021), women comprise 41% of the supply chain workforce. However, they only hold 23% of VP-level positions in the average supply chain organization. Bizbrain is committed to promoting equality and improving these statistics for an equal future in the industry.

About Bizbrain Technologies

Founded in 2013, Bizbrain Technologies caters to customers in the USA and Canada with local, near-shore, and off-shore centers. Bizbrain Technologies has a team of experts dedicated to excelling in Supply Chain Planning processes with significant experience in SAP IBP and SAP Business Network for Supply Chain.

