Oriental Yuhong Accelerates Its 'Going Global' Speed: Continuously Seeking Growth in Malaysia

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economic globalization advances, numerous enterprises, breaking the blockade of overseas giants to seize overseas market share, have taken the lead in bringing Chinese products and services to the world. As early as its establishment, Oriental Yuhong, with sights set on overseas markets, established the ideal of "Oriental Yuhong around the World". Having got through struggles over the past 28 years, Oriental Yuhong has always been on the road.

In recent years, driven by the Belt and Road Initiative, Oriental Yuhong has sped up its efforts to expand its global footprint and gradually fostered the "localization" strategy overseas, striving to become the "most valuable enterprise in the global construction materials industry". Its products have been sold in more than 100 countries around the world. In the past two years, with the speed of "going global" accelerating, new breakthroughs have been constantly made in the branch of Oriental Yuhong in Malaysia.

As an average annual rainfall of 2,000mm in Malaysia leads to rapid aging of building materials and water leaking, there is a high demand for waterproofing products in Malaysia, which attracts many overseas waterproofing and building materials enterprises rushing into the Malaysian market. Homogeneous competition is inevitable, sometimes leading to low product quality and price wars, during the seizing of market share. Nevertheless, Oriental Yuhong is committed to its mission of "creating sustainable and safe environment for human society", and believes a price war will severely damage the sound development of the building materials industry. Since it explored the global market in 2005, Oriental Yuhong has long pursued "long-termism" and remained committed to serving customers with quality and efficient products. After nearly 20 years of hard work, it has won trust and recognition from various building materials markets and customers with its quality products and sincere services, and successively participated in well-known projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and maintenance of the Blue Mosque in Malaysia.

ECRL project in Malaysia & Blue Mosque in Malaysia (PRNewswire)

As big brands enter the Malaysian market, the competition for market share becomes increasingly fierce. To take the top spot in the competition, the building of sales channels is critical, apart from good brand reputation brought by quality products and services. Driven by field visits, market research and sales channels building, Oriental Yuhong immediately recruited local talents to form a team to vigorously build the local sales channels. So far, 70 franchises and over 1,000 distribution outlets have been set up in Malaysia, delivering benefits to Malaysia's construction materials market through its powerful sales channels as well as quality products and services.

Over the past 10 years of "going global", opportunities have gone hand in hand with challenges. Only by finding the right positioning and giving full play to strengths can one keep its presence in overseas markets. The branch of Oriental Yuhong in Malaysia integrates resources to tap the potential of local market, continuously seeking new growth while enhancing its reputation with quality products and services.

As a pioneer of "going global" in construction materials industry, Oriental Yuhong has long been focusing on R&D innovation, product quality, excellent services and supply chains as its core competencies, and constantly building up itself to expand its global footprint, moving toward a more ambitious goal.

