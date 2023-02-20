Bad Seed Book announces the sale of 100,000 Non-Fungible-Trump trading cards

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- www.badseedbook.com announces the sale of 100,000 NON-FUNGIBLE-TRUMP trading cards for $100 on Upstream, the trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").

We picked Presidents Day to launch our NON- FUNGIBLE -TRUMPs to remind people that the 45th edition was the worst.

This exclusive collection of 100,000 NON-FUNGIBLE-TRUMPs is derived from 10 classic illustrations by Catalan Artist Ivan Cuadros, from the Bad Seed Book, a legendary online satire of the Trump administration, which is being prepared for publication as an illustrated novel on Trump's birthday, June 14, 2023. Popular illustrations from the series include, Trump Baby, Trump (statue of) Liberty, Trump Dictator, Trump Godzilla and Trump Slapped (by Stormy Daniels).

According to writer/creator Adam Kidron: "The NON-FUNGIBLE-TRUMPs, like the Bad Seed Book itself, serves as a satirical counterbalance to Trump and his bully-pulpit, which he uses to intimidate, discriminate and sell dangerous untruths. So when Trump announced his sale of 45,000 "comic" NFT's we decided to create a series of greater artistic, social, and economic value. We picked President's Day to launch to remind people that the 45th edition was the worst. Trump's NFT trading cards recently hit a new peak price of $1,000 each, providing purchasers a 1000% return. Given the relative size of the #nevertrump market, we expect that people purchasing the Bad Seed Book series of NON-FUNGIBLE-TRUMPs will do even better!"

There are 100,000 NON-FUNGIBLE-TRUMPs for sale in the Bad Seed Book collection. For more information on the collection please visit www.badseedbook.com

ABOUT THE BAD SEED BOOK

The Bad Seed Book is an illustrated online satire of the Trump Administration, in which we have commissioned and produced an exclusive collection of 1,500 original images, gifs, and animated movie shorts that we share across our social platforms. The book which was originally published as 40-chapter/blogs is currently being prepared for publication as an illustrated novel on Trump's birthday, June 14, 2023.

In the book, Elia Degas, a bold but disillusioned lawyer from the Bronx is searching for a distraction from a career going nowhere and a stack of bills he can't afford to pay. His life turned upside down when Monica Rivera, a dangerously addictive journalist and provocateur, tells Degas a story big enough to change the world --- that he (Degas) is the step-brother of James Alexander Hunt whose unlikely victory in the previous day's Presidential Election had opened the floodgates of bigotry.

Prior to the election, Hunt, a master manipulator of public opinion had been bought and sold by many powerful men including Russian President, Vladimir Putin who is blackmailing him.

When Degas discovers that Hunt had disinherited him through fraud, he vows to bring him down no matter the consequence, no matter the cost, and together, Degas and Monica take on Hunt, the powers that be and the conspiracy that we were never supposed to see.

BORN OF EXTREME VIOLENCE. ROBBED OF HIS BIRTHRIGHT. DEGAS IS THE BASTARD THAT GOING TO TAKE THE PRESIDENT DOWN AND SAVE US FROM OURSELVES

About Adam Kidron

As a record producer, Adam was responsible for many seminal records and soundtracks. As a TV producer, Adam was responsible for innovative series such as CATWALK (the cult show that broke out Neve Campbell). As an entrepreneur, Adam founded UBO.com, which foretold YouTube, recorded the Star-Spangled Banner in Spanish (which trod on the sensitive toes of President George W. Bush), brought iPad and unlimited personalization to (almost) fast food at 4food, and democratized the business of music at Yonder Music. Adam is currently building global, mobile platforms for connected (on and offline) experiences at Yonder Media Mobile.

Adam Plus Company is pop-up investment firm Adam founded to instigate and incubate transformative ideas and organize them to ventures.

The Bad Seed Book, which is one such venture. For a peek at the others visit: www.adamplusco.com

