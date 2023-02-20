Hypower Wins Telecom/Fiber Project of the Year at the 2023 Underground Construction Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A national leader in utility infrastructure and telecommunications solutions, Hypower was excited to receive an accolade at the annual Underground Construction Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, honored accomplishments, successful projects, and technological advances in underground infrastructure.

The Hypower team received the 'Telecom/Fiber Project of the Year award for its work on the Brightline Trains project, phase two of which was completed in January 2023.

Brightline is a privately-run inter-city rail route between Miami and Orlando. Hypower designed and installed 197 miles of communications infrastructure to accommodate 7 long-distance carriers and the new Positive Train Control fiber for FEC and Brightline's new high-speed Train.

Hypower's expert team used its design, engineering, and construction experience to create a set of specifications that were acceptable to six telecom companies, two railroad operators and dozens of city, county, state, and federal agencies.

It's predicted that Brightline will contribute over $6 billion to Florida's economy over the next eight years and generate over 2,000 jobs. Not only this, but the train system will help remove three million cars from the roads every year.

Bernard Paul-Hus, CEO at Hypower, said: "It was an honor to win at the first Underground Construction Awards, and it's fair to say that our team was up against some very strong competition."

"Our participation in the project helped save Brightline millions in construction costs across multiple contracts. This is the added value we provide on every single project we work on."

This award is the most recent in a long line of accolades for the Florida-based company, which celebrates 32 years in business this year. In 2022 Hypower won two Eagle Awards at the Excellence in Construction Awards, and was ranked in the Top 20 Specialty Contractors in the ENR Southeast List.

Bernard Paul-Hus won South Florida Ultimate CEO Award in 2020, and Hypower is currently ranked as a top 20 Electrical Contractor in the nation by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

Ray McCorkel, President of Utility Infrastructure at Hypower, added: "This is a fantastic start to 2023, and I want to thank everyone involved in the Brightline Trains project. We could not have won this award without their dedication and effort – our crews invested over 300,000 hours of hard work over several years."

"We're looking forward to getting started on even more exciting infrastructure projects not just across Florida, but the entire United States."

About Hypower

Hypower is a general contractor specializing in commercial and industrial electric, electrical service, and utility contracting. The company works with some of the leading general contractors, utilities, developers, and institutions in the United States. Hypower operates through several divisions specializing in heavy civil electrical infrastructure, electrical building construction, outside plant power and communications projects, airfield lighting, and ground-mount and floating solar farms nationwide. The company also specializes in 24/7 commercial and industrial electrical service and repair in Florida. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hypower employs more than 400 people and has successfully completed over 1,000 projects valued at over $1.2 billion. Licensed to operate in more than 30 states, Hypower consistently ranks at the top of national leaderboards for its exemplary safety and innovation record within the construction market.

